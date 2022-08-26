adidas and Arsenal celebrate Jamaican supporters with a bold new 2022-23 pre-match jersey

A must for Carnival weekend and beyond

Launching just in time for the long-awaited return of Carnival, adidas and Arsenal work their magic once again to release a stunning pre-match jersey, celebrating the club's Jamaican supporters.

Inspired by the energy and style of the Jamaican community in London, the new Arsenal pre-match jersey features a bold all-over geometric print in green, gold and black - the colours of Jamaica's flag. The jersey will be showcased across the weekend at Notting Hill Carnival, returning after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who comes from Jamaican heritage, said: "It's fantastic to see adidas and Arsenal celebrating its rich and diverse fanbase. Arsenal is for everyone, and creating initiatives, support, and products that resonate with the wide-ranging fanbase is fantastic to see. The fans are going to love it!"

The 2022-23 pre-match jersey will be seen on the pitch for the first time when the men's team host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, August 27.

Arsenal 2022-23 Pre-Match jersey price & how to buy

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

The Arsenal 2022-23 pre-match collection is available to buy right now from adidas. Here's a look at some of the items available:

Arsenal 2022-23 Pre-Match Jersey - Men's

Get it from adidas for £55.00

Arsenal 2022-23 Pre-Match Jersey - Youth

Get it from adidas for £38.00