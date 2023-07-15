Argentine youngster Facundo Farias is set to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami after the MLS agreed a deal with Colon.

Farias set to join Messi in Miami

MLS club due to pay $5m for youngster

Messi will make his MLS debut on July 21

WHAT HAPPENED? Farias is highly-rated in his home country, and the 20-year-old has already played nearly a century of games for Colon even at a tender age. Inter Miami have agreed a $5.5 million (£4m) deal to bring the attacking midfielder to MLS.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Colon are also due to receive $2m (£1.7m) in bonuses should Farias meet them. Moreover, Colon will also receive a percentage should Farias be sold further down the line.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Farias will join Messi in Miami, with the Argentine legend due to play his first game for his new side on July 21.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

@colonoficial

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? The struggling MLS side will hope that Messi and Farias can help propel Inter Miami up the table, given they lie bottom of the Eastern Conference.