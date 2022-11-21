Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Argentina against Saudi Arabia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Argentina's campaign in the 2022 World Cup begins with a clash against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The Albiceleste won the coveted trophy in 1978 and 1986, and Lionel Messi will want to repeat the trick in what will surely be his last dance on the global stage. Argentina lifted the Copa America in 2021 and are currently on a 36-match unbeaten run. They have won their last five fixtures, keeping five clean sheets and scoring 16 goals in the process.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia will be hoping to at least match their feat of the 1994 World Cup when they crawled out of the group stage before exiting in the round of 16. They have won just two of their last 10 matches across all competitions and face a stern test against Lionel Scaloni's side.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia date & kick-off time

Game: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Date: November 22, 2022 Kick-off: 5 am ET / 10 am GMT / 12 pm CAT / 3:30 pm IST Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Qatar Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV 1 UK and STV Scotland are showing the World Cup tie in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITV Hub or the STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on Jio Cinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FS1, Telemundo fuboTV UK ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland ITV Hub, STV Player India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Argentina squad & team news

Alarm bells started ringing when it was reported that Lionel Messi had trained individually. But the air has been cleared that the PSG forward is not suffering from any injury and it was simply by choice.

Lisandro Martinez and Exequiel Palacios were also working indoors but should be fit to feature. However, Joaquin Correa has been withdrawn with Thiago Almada taking his place.

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, L. Martinez, Di Maria

Position Players Goalkeepers Armani, Rulli, Martinez Defenders Foyth, Tagliafico, Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romaro, Otamendi, Martinez, Molina. Midfielders Paredes, De Paul, Palacios, Almada, Gomez, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, Fernandez. Forwards Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria, Correa, Dybala, Martinez.

Saudi Arabia squad and team news

Midfielder Riyadh Sharahili is suffering from a muscular problem and is likely to miss the tie while defender Hassan Tambakti refrained from training due to some discomfort.

Meanwhile, veteran forward Fahad Al-Muwallad has been left out after he failed a drug test.

Saudi Arabia possible XI: Al-Owais; Al-Burayk, Al-Amri, Al-Bulahyi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Al-Malki; Al-Shehri, Al-Faraj, Al-Daswari; Al-Buraikan