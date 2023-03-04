Argentina's president Alberto Fernandez promises action will be taken after gunmen threaten Lionel Messi

Argentina president Alberto Fernandez has assured that action will be taken promptly against the gunmen who threatened Lionel Messi.

WHAT HAPPENED? On Thursday, gunmen attacked the food store 'Unico' in Rosario, Argentina which is owned by Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Rocuzzo's family. 14 shots were reportedly fired at the shutters of the store and note was left addressing Messi which read: "Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin [Rosario's mayor Pablo Javkin] is a drug dealer. He is not going to look after you."

Following the incident, president Fernandez has promised that prompt action will be taken to identify the criminals.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Infobae, the he said: "[On Thursday] I woke up with very ugly news. I immediately contacted [Mayor Pablo Javkin] [and] I spoke directly with the chief of staff. I told him that something else will have to be done. We are doing a lot, but obviously, something more will have to be done. The problem of violence and organized crime is very serious."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the last two years, the 35-year-old superstar has lead Argentina to two major title wins. First in 2021, he won the Copa America and then lifted the World Cup last November in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? Messi will be next seen in action Saturday when Paris Saint-Germain take on Nantes in a Ligue 1 clash.