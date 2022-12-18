Argentina 'Muchachos' chant: Lyrics & meaning of Lionel Messi's favourite World Cup song

If you tuned in to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, you will no doubt have caught the jubilant scenes after Argentina games, when Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and the entire squad sung along with their fans.
'The land of Diego and Lionel' or 'Muchachos' became the Albiceleste's anthem heading into the tournament and will no doubt echo through the ages as the South American giants bid to establish dominance on the global stage.
GOAL brings you the lyrics and meaning behind the popular Argentina football song.
'Muchachos' / 'Land of Diego & Lionel' song lyrics
You can see the lyrics to the song in Spanish below, with an English translation.
Lyrics in Spanish
En Argentina nací, tierra de Diego y Lionel
de los pibes de Malvinas que jamás olvidaré
No te lo puedo explicar
porque no vas a entender
las finales que perdimos, cuantos años las lloré
Pero eso se terminó, porqué en el Maracaná
la final con los brazucas la volvió a ganar Papá
Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar
Quiero ganar la tercera, quiero ser campeón mundial
Y al Diego, desde el cielo lo podemos ver
con Don Diego y con La Tota, alentándolo a Lionel
Interpretación de 'No sabemos todavía'
Lyrics in English
I was born in Argentina, land of Diego and Lionel,
Of the kids from Malvinas, which I will never forget.
I can't explain it to you,
Because you won't understand,
The finals we lost, how many years I cried for them.
But that's over, because in the Maracana,
The final with the 'Brazucas', Daddy beat them again.
Guys, now we're excited again,
I want to win the third, I want to be world champion,
And Diego, in heaven we can see him,
With Don Diego and La Tota,
Encouraging Lionel!
You can listen to the song here!
What is Argentina's 'Muchachos' football song about?
The song is one of hope that Argentina, with the help of Lionel Messi, can end the country's 36-year wait for World Cup glory.
Diego Maradona, who inspired Argentina to a world title in 1986 and passed away in 2020, is referenced in the lyrics, as is the Albiceleste's victory over Brazil (The 'Brazucas') in the 2021 Copa America final.
The triumph of 'Daddy' Argentina over Brazil has given the fans renewed enthusiasm about the possibility of winning the World Cup for the third time in their history.