Argentina fan launches ‘France stop crying’ petition to counter request for 2022 World Cup final to be replayed

An Argentina fan has launched an online petition titled “France stop crying” to counter one requesting that the 2022 World Cup final be replayed.

Albiceleste prevailed at Qatar 2022

Beat Les Bleus on penalties

Celebrations still ongoing in South America

WHAT HAPPENED? Les Bleus did not take kindly to seeing their World Cup crown wrestled from their grasp at Qatar 2022, with a hat-trick from superstar forward Kylian Mbappe proving to be in vain as they suffered penalty shootout heartache. French followers have requested the meeting with Argentina be restaged because some of their substitutes were already on the pitch when Lionel Messi netted in extra-time, with some 200,000 signatures secured.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Albiceleste have now responded with a petition of their own, following the announcement that France have lodged an official complaint regarding the antics of Emiliano Martinez during wild celebrations in Buenos Aires, with the Aston Villa goalkeeper seen holding a doll with Mbappe’s face on it at one stage.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Argentina’s petition, called “France stop crying”, passed more than 65,000 signatures within a matter of hours, with Valentin Gomez – who shared the post at change.org – saying: “Ever since we won the World Cup final, the French have not stopped crying, complaining and not accepting that Argentina is world champion. This petition aims for the French to stop crying and accept that Messi is the best player in history and has Mbappe as his son.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Twitter/yohanroblin

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Argentina prevailed 4-2 on penalties against France, with Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missing from the spot, as seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi was able to get his hands on the one major title that had eluded him prior to a historic tournament in the Middle East.