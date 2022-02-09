Commentator's nightmare! Arbroath clash features four players called Hamilton... and so are their opponents!
The Official sponsor of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021
By Seth Vertelney
Getty/Goal
Wednesday's match between Hamilton Academical and Arbroath featured a recurring theme that will have generated plenty of confusion for viewers and commentators alike: Hamilton.
The Scottish Championship match involving a team called Hamilton also featured four players with the surname Hamilton.
Hamilton Academical started Jamie Hamilton, while Arbroath featured Chris Hamilton, Jack Hamilton and Colin Hamilton.
Editors' Picks
- Nedbank Cup Wrap: SuperSport United edge Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates starlet Bophela dazzles
- Fabio Blanco: The new wonderkid Barcelona beat Real Madrid to sign
- Kaizer Chiefs striker Nurkovic provides update on his knee ahead of TS Galaxy Nedbank Cup tie
- Kaizer Chiefs signings: Agent updates on pursuit of West African striker