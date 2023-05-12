‘You’d have to apologise to me!’ - PSG slammed over Lionel Messi debacle by former Argentina forward Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez has slammed Paris Saint-Germain’s treatment of Lionel Messi, with the Argentine having to apologise for taking an unauthorised vacation.

Argentine running down his deal in France

Due to hit free agency this summer

Criticised by disgruntled PSG supporters

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was stung with a two-week suspension by PSG after heading to Saudi Arabia with his family on the back of a disappointing defeat in Ligue 1. That ban has since been lifted, allowing Messi to return to training, but the fallout from a trip to the Middle East and decision not to sign a new contract at Parc des Princes rumbles on. Tevez – a former international team-mate of Messi – has offered his take on a situation that he feels could have been handled better by a club that should consider itself fortunate to have such iconic figures at its disposal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ex-Manchester United, Juventus and City star Tevez has told TyC Sports of the behaviour his fellow countryman has had to put up with in France: “I think Messi gives us all a humbling blow. Because if you told me, when I was world champion, that I had to apologise for going on a trip when I had a day off, I'd go back to Rosario and stay there drinking mate. You'd have to apologise to me! But Messi, the truth is, he puts the club above everything else. And I think that, in that case, you have to take your hat off to him. Then we can say a lot of things about a club that didn't really look after him. From the first moment he arrived, they didn't look after him. That's how it is.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has faced criticism from PSG supporters throughout his time with the Ligue 1 title holders, with questions asked of his commitment to the cause on the back of a 2021 switch from Barcelona that was forced by financial struggles at Camp Nou.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is being linked with a return to Barca at present, as his contract in Paris runs down towards free agency, but he has also attracted interest from MLS and is said to have a record-breaking contract offer on the table from Saudi outfit Al-Hilal.