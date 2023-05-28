Antony set to make shock return for Man Utd in FA Cup final despite ankle injury appearing to end season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Antony will be fit to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Antony sidelined with ankle injury

Had been expected to miss FA Cup final

Manager optimistic he will return in time

WHAT HAPPENED? Antony's season looked to be over when he was stretchered off in tears with an ankle injury during the Red Devils' 4-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League. Ten Hag admitted after the win he feared it was a serious problem for the Brazilian, but has now offered supporters a more positive update on the winger.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We've all seen how he came off and didn't look great," he told MUTV. "But the first assessment is not too bad and a good opportunity he is available for the Cup final next week."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag will be keen to have all his attacking options available against Manchester City as the Red Devils aim to pick up their second trophy of the season and end their neighbours' hopes of doing the treble. The two teams have met twice already this season in the Premier League. City ran out 6-3 winners at the Etihad in October but United won the return fixture 2-1 at Old Trafford in January.

WHAT NEXT? Antony is not involved in Manchester United's final Premier League game of the season against Fulham but will be hoping he can recover in time to take on City. The two Manchester rivals meet at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 3.