Antony told he 'needs to step it up a gear' by Man Utd icon Jaap Stam following underwhelming first Premier League season

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam urged Antony to step up his game after an underwhelming debut campaign at Old Trafford.

WHAT HAPPENED? Antony, who joined Man United from Ajax last summer for a massive £85 million ($99m), found it difficult to adjust to the new conditions and failed to live up to the expectations as he managed to score 10 goals and provided five assists in 47 games for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Former Ajax and Man United defender Jaap Stamm stated that he believes in the Brazilian's ability as a player but wants him to step it up a gear in his second season in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Manutd.com, Stam said, "You know Antony's got quality, of course, on the ball. He's got decent pace, even if he's not lightning. He needs to become, and I know we were talking about being predictable in a way of playing, then he needs to step up a gear to make a change.

"As a winger, you always need to be very decisive. You need to take initiative on the ball. You need to go forward. You need to take on your one-v-ones and you need to make it difficult for your opposition by, one time, going inside and, the other time, going outside."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stam added, "Of course, that's the thing that I think he still needs to do a little bit more. But we know him from Holland as well. We know his ability and his quality. And I think he can step up, you know, one or two gears.

"So he needs to show that this season. He had last season as well to get adjusted to the league and to get adjusted to the opposition he's facing as well. So it is going to be exciting to see how he's going to be changing his game next season."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side will be next seen in action in a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund on Monday in Las Vegas.