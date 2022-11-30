Brazil star Antony told he needs to 'step up' for Man Utd amid Gakpo transfer talk

Ex-Man Utd defender Jaap Stam believes new signing Antony should be aiming for higher standards amid rumours of Cody Gakpo joining the club.

Antony has three goals in 11 United appearances

Stam critical of the Brazilian and Sancho

Ex-CB unsure on success of Gakpo

WHAT HAPPENED? Stam was also critical of Jadon Sancho as he pointed towards United needing to have strength in depth up top if they are to compete at the highest level. The former centre-back praised Antony's goal contributions immediately after joining the club but feels the winger can do more.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Man Utd need a winger that can deliver a certain quality of football because Jadon Sancho isn’t delivering yet," Stam told Football Betting. "Marcus Rashford is doing very well, Antony has come in and has scored a couple of goals but I think he needs to step up because he’s not performing to the standard I know he can.

"To be consistent, Man Utd need forwards who are performing in almost every game and that’s why you need to have options because if someone isn’t performing, then you’re able to bring someone else in who can."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Given their selection of underperforming forwards, United have been linked with PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo since the summer window, with the 23-year-old taking the World Cup by storm and currently sitting joint-first in the tournament's goalscoring charts. However, Stam is on the fence about United signing his fellow countryman.

"Everyone is talking about Cody Gakpo, people are going to assume that Man Utd are going to go for him but I don’t know if that’s the situation," Stam continued. "Gakpo would be a player that would fit into the Man Utd squad. There would be questions over whether he can deliver straight away because he’s from Holland and we have seen people struggle in the past."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Antony became the 100th Brazilian to appear in the Premier League back in September, and is the youngest player from the nation to score on his debut in the competition (22y 192d).

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? Before focusing on his performances for United, Antony's attentions will be on international matters in Qatar. Brazil will qualify as Group G winners if they avoid defeat to Cameroon on Friday, who need a win in order to qualify for the last 16.