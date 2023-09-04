Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin claims Man Utd star viciously attacked her when she was pregnant, cut her fingers to the bone after throwing a glass and threatened to kill her as she reveals shocking abuse allegations

Manchester United winger Antony has been accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend while pregnant, headbutting her and cutting her hand to the bone.

In interview with Brazilian website UOL published on Monday - which includes photographs and screenshots of messages - influencer and DJ Gabriela Cavallin claimed that the United and Brazil player had attacked her on various occasions between June 2022 and May 2023. In the last such instance, she said the footballer threw a glass at her, and in trying to defend herself she cut her finger to the bone.

Cavallin filed a police complaint against Antony in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in June 2023. According to the UOL report, she has also filed a complaint against the player to Greater Manchester Police. GOAL has contacted GMP for comment.

Antony released a statement in late June denying the accusations made against him. "After submitting my statement at the police station where investigation involving my name is being conducted, I wanted to speak for the first time since I was falsely accused of assault," he wrote on Instagram.

“I stayed silent until the moment so that nothing could interfere with the investigation process, but during all those days my family and I suffered in silence. Despite being born and raised in a very needy community, I had never been through a situation similar to this, in which a false assault charge resulted in a preliminary and unfair public judgement on the part of some.

“After the closure of the investigation my innocence will be proven. [I am] certain that justice will prevail and the damage initially caused to my image will be in the past. Thank you to the countless messages of support at this very difficult time.”

