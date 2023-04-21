Antony criticism questioned as Man Utd star ‘has done more in six months than Jason Sancho has in two years’

Jamie Carragher questioned criticism of Antony as he feels the Brazilian has had more impact at Man Utd in six months than Jadon Sancho in two years.

Manchester United thrashed 3-0 by Sevilla

Both Sancho and Antony started the match

Carragher questions unfair Antony criticism

WHAT HAPPENED? Several Manchester United players came under scrutiny after the Red Devils were beaten 3-0 by Sevilla in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final to progress to the semi-finals. Although Antony put in a decent shift on the right wing, he was unable to produce the goods expected from him.

Since his £85 million ($99m) move from Ajax in the summer, the Brazilian has faced severe flak from certain sections - more than his teammate Sancho - despite his contributions in some of the crucial matches, including the winner against Barcelona to knock out the Spanish giants from the Europa League.

While Antony has eight goals in 36 appearances, the England international has a meagre return of just five strikes this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Liverpool defender Carragher took to Twitter to make a comparison between the two players and wrote: "Antony has done more in six months than Sancho has in two years. Yet Antony gets plenty of criticism & Sancho gets very little."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho had little impact on the game and was ultimately subbed off for Marcus Rashford on Thursday night during the half-time break. The winger was sent to exile by manager Erik ten Hag where he worked on his fitness under special coaches in the Netherlands to get back into the best possible shape. However, despite that stint, the player has failed to show significant improvement to his form.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After getting knocked out of the Europa League, Manchester United will shift their focus to the FA Cup semifinal fixture against Brighton at the weekend.