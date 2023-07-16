Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to husband Lionel Messi being welcomed to Inter Miami by David and Victoria Beckham

Antonella Roccuzzo shared a video posted by Victoria Beckham on her Instagram story where David Beckham is welcoming Lionel Messi to Inter Miami.

Antonella reacts to David and Victoria Beckham's welcome to Messi

Messi officially joined Inter Miami on Saturday

Messi will move into his apartment at the Porsche Design Tower

WHAT HAPPENED? Victoria Beckham shared a montage reel from her Instagram profile which had videos of her husband David Beckham from 2014, when he took over Inter Miami as a co-owner and promised the fans to bring global superstars to the club, to the present day when the MLS side finally announced the arrival of one of the greatest footballers of all-time Lionel Messi at the club.

Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo shared Victoria's reel as her Instagram story.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

Instagram (antonelaroccuzzo)

WHAT THEY SAID: In the caption, Victoria wrote, "I don’t have enough words to express how proud I am of David Beckham. I have watched you work so hard to make this moment a reality and it’s finally here!! Kisses Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, Inter Miami CF."

THE GOSSIP: Now that Messi has finally sealed his move to Inter Miami, he, along with his family, will move into his $9 million apartment that he bought back in 2019 in the Porsche Design Tower. The 60-floor tower offers incredible views of Miami Beach, which is just seconds away.

WHAT NEXT? The Argentine star could make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul in the opening match of the inaugural Leagues Cup.

