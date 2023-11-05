A star-studded interaction! Antoine Griezmann and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes swap signed jerseys

NFL star Patrick Mahomes and France international Antoine Griezmann signed swap jerseys Sunday in Frankfurt at the league expansion game.

Mahomes plays NFL game in Germany

Signs & swaps jersey with Griezmann

France star's love of MLS & American sports

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of the National Football League's expansion showcase match in Germany Sunday, the Atletico Madrid star, who has frequently shared his passion for all things American sports and MLS, posted for a photo with the Chiefs Quarterback.

The duo are seen swapping different Mahomes jerseys, one in an NFL style and one with his name on an Atletico shirt, with each signed by the other.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Griezmann was quoted just last week that his 'priority' remains moving to MLS after his time with Atletico Madrid ends. Could the Chiefs and Mahomes, who share a city with Sporting Kansas City, help lure the France star to the USA?

WHAT NEXT FOR GRIEZMANN? Atletico Madrid are back in action on Tuesday against Celtic in the Champions League.