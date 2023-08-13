Ansu Fati heading to the Premier League? Barcelona star set to be subject of €50m bid from English club

Ansu Fati is reportedly the subject of a €50 million bid from an unnamed Premier League club amid Barcelona exit links.

Fati told to leave Barcelona

Xavi refuses to rule out exit

Premier League team line up bid

WHAT HAPPENED? Fati has been linked with a summer exit from Barcelona as the Spanish club are understood to be short on funds. Now, Sport claims the Catalan outfit is set to receive a bid of €50m(£43.1m/$54.8m) from an unnamed Premier League side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite recently activating another 'economic lever', Barca reportedly still need to raise funds in order to register players for the new season. Moreover, manager Xavi has refused to rule out a summer transfer exit for the 20-year-old, who scored 10 goals and bagged four assists in all competitions last season. However, he started just 14 times in 51 appearances.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's La Liga game against Getafe, Xavi said: "I don't understand when you say I'm not very convincing [on the matter]. Until the window shuts [anything can happen]. I'm happy with him, he is heritage of this club. I don't know how I should say it. The market will dictate, and that is up until August 31st. I can't say he will stay because perhaps he won't. But I'm happy with him: he is a player for the present and the future."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Academy product Ansu, whose contract expires in 2027 and has been linked with Arsenal, is not the only player Barca are reportedly trying to move on. They are understood to be listening to offers for winger Raphinha, too. Incidentally, Ansu's father, Bori Fati, advised the youngster to leave the club this summer after saying he deserved more game time.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona kick-start their league campaign away to Getafe on Sunday. It remains to be seen if Fati will be involved.