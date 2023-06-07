Angel Di Maria confirms Juventus exit with 'bitter taste' message on social media

Angel Di Maria confirmed his departure from Juventus on Tuesday after just one trophy-less season at the Italian giants.

WHAT HAPPENED? Di Maria took to social media to thanks colleagues and fans and express his regret at not being able to help bring silverware to Turin. The 35-year-old becomes a free agent as his one-year contract comes to an end.

WHAT THEY SAID: Posting on Instagram, Di Maria said: "I arrive at the end of a difficult and complicated time. I go with the tranquility that I gave everything to help the club win trophies but it wasn't to be. I go with a bitter taste of not being able to achieve it but with the happiness of making many friends in a marvellous dressing room. Goodbye to all the Juve fans for all the love you showed every day. I will carry you in my heart."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a difficult season for both Di Maria and Juventus. The Old Lady were hit by a 10-point deduction which saw them fall out of Champions League contention, while dramatic semi-final defeats in the Coppa Italia and Europa League served to frustrate their quest for trophies. Despite a promising start to life in Turin, Di Maria's season was hit by injury and he failed to make a regular impact on the field.

WHAT NEXT? Free agent Di Maria will evaluate his options amid links with a return to Benfica. Juventus face a summer of big decisions as the club struggle to get back on track after two disastrous seasons.