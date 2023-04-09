Andrew Robertson branded a 'BIG BABY' by Roy Keane after Liverpool defender's ugly clash with linesman in Arsenal draw

- Robertson approached assistant
- Official appeared to elbow him
- Keane criticised his reaction
WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool full-back approached assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis at half-time of the 2-2 draw and appeared to touch him. The official seemed to catch Robertson with his elbow, leaving the Scotland international shocked as he complained to his team-mates.
WHAT THEY SAID: Watching the footage on Sky Sports, ex-Manchester United star Keane said: "He should be more worried about his defending. I’ve watched Robertson a number of times and he is a big baby. Just get on with the game and concentrate on your defending. He does grab the linesman first."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL), the board in charge of officials in English football, said the incident will be investigated. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he did not see the incident but added he had been told that "the pictures speak for themselves" when asked about it after the match.
WHAT NEXT? While the Reds await further news of the investigation, they will begin preparations for their next match against Leeds on April 17.