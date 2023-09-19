'I demand a lot of my defenders' - Andre Onana opens up on row with Harry Maguire at Man Utd

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has opened up on his row with defender Harry Maguire during pre-season.

Onana rowed with Maguire in pre-season

Man Utd lost fixture

Onana explains the situation

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United goalkeeper had drawn criticism from the footballing world after berating England international Harry Maguire during a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in the summer, shortly after he arriving from Inter. Onana has been asked about the incident ahead of his team's Champions League clash with Bayern and offered up his side of the story.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Harry’s a very good guy, I have a good relationship with him, I spoke to him this morning before we took off," he told reporters.

"What happened there was done straight after the game. I don’t think we have to give too much to what happened, we are big guys and what happened on the pitch stays on the pitch, we have a good relationship.

Article continues below

"I’m a very passionate player, I demand a lot of my defenders. We are in this together, being part of a big club is something great."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During the game, Maguire had turned into trouble and invited pressure from the Dortmund players, leading to Onana's reaction. United would go on to lose the friendly 3-2, while also enduring a difficult start to the Premier League season, with the Red Devils currently dwelling in 13th place after five games.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ONANA? After suffering a tough defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford last weekend, United must now bounce back as they prepare to face Harry Kane and his new Bayern Munich squad in the Champions League on Wednesday. Following this, Erik ten Hag's men face a quick turnaround before returning to Premier League action, as they travel to Turf Moor on Saturday to play Burnley.