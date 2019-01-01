Ampadu out of Chelsea tour squad as Lampard seeks loan deal

Aston Villa has been touted as a potential destination for the 18-year-old Wales international star

manager Frank Lampard has admitted that he is actively seeking a loan deal for promising youngster Ethan Ampadu.

The 18-year-old has turned out on 12 occasions for the Blues’ first team, having previously featured with Exeter City in League Two.

But while the teenaged centre-back, who can also play in midfield, has impressed when given the chance, Lampard feels that a temporary spell away from Stamford Bridge would prove to be the most beneficial move for his long-term development.

have been linked with a loan move, and with his future uncertain, the international has not joined the Chelsea first team in travelling to Yokohama, despite having played 45 minutes of the recent friendly draw with Bohemians.

“We are looking at the possibility of Ethan going on loan for the season,” the new Blues boss confirmed.

“I tried to sign Ethan on loan at Derby last year so I’m a big fan, but with the minutes he played last year, in the interest of Ethan and of Chelsea, the idea he can play a lot of games somewhere could be good for him. That’s not done yet, but we haven’t brought him here while that’s up in the air.

“I really wanted to work with Ethan this year. That’s a slight disappointment, but it’s to benefit of him. In midfield and defence we have a lot of quality, so each player is a case by case.”

Wales boss Ryan Giggs, meanwhile, has suggested that a loan move could be the best solution for Ampadu in the forthcoming campaign.

Speaking in March, the ex- star said: “It's just been a bit stop-start, together with the injuries, which is frustrating because he is an amazing talent and he's shown that in the games he's played.

“We've had players in the same situation - David Brooks, Harry Wilson, Ben Woodburn - talented players who've gone out on loan and benefited from it.”

Ampadu has made one appearance for the Blues so far this summer, featuring in the first half of the 1-1 friendly draw with Bohemians in Dublin last week. Alongside international Danny Drinkwater, he gave a strong account of himself in the midfield.

If his medium-term future likely lies away from Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are working on tying down a number of other youngsters to long-term deals, with Lampard hopeful that Callum Hudson-Odoi will still put pen to paper on a new contract, despite persistent overtures from .