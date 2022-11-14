'It was meant to be' - Amine Harit's eerie comments days before injury ruled him out of World Cup

Morocco midfielder Amine Harit looks to have been ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining a serious injury playing for Monaco against Marseille.

Harit stretchered off

Suffers knee injury

Looks set to miss World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder was stretchered off after sustaining a serious knee injury against Marseille on Sunday. Harit looked distraught as he left the pitch and it seems almost certain he will now sit out the World Cup for Morocco. The injury comes just days after the 25-year-old spoke about the possibility of players missing the tournament in Qatar because of injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's by giving it your all that you avoid injuries. If you get hurt in the last game, it's destiny and it was meant to be..." he said on Thursday, just three days before the game against Marseille which saw him leave the match on a stretcher.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The absence of Harit would be a blow to Morocco, who will take on Belgium, Canada and Croatia in Group F. Harit looks set to join a lengthy list of players missing the tournament which includes high-profile names such as Timo Werner, Diogo Jota, Paul Pogba, Reece James and N'Golo Kante.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? The Atlas Lions' first game of the World Cup is on November 23 against Croatia.