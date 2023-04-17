Erik ten Hag could include Amad Diallo in the Manchester United squad after his impressive loan stint with Sunderland.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old has been impressive at Sunderland this season, scoring 12 goals in 33 Championship games, and Manchester Evening News is now reporting that Erik ten Hag plans to include the winger in Manchester United's main squad next season when his loan spell expires.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recently, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray showered the player with praise and also suggested that he is ready to play at a top level and if he does not get enough time at his parent club, he should consider leaving them.

He told reporters: "I have a good feeling for Amad that if he's not back at United, he will go for big, big money to a top Spanish team. He loves football and wants to play so what do you do if you are at Manchester United? Are you happy just to be a Manchester United player and play six club appearances and two starts over a season of 60 games for them? Or do you want to go out and play?"

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report from Manchester Evening News continues that Amad is likely to be named in the Red Devils' pre-season squad that will play two friendlies in Europe before flying to the USA on July 19.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side next take on Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday.