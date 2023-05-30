Amad Diallo has 'unfinished business' at Man Utd and could solve 'problem position' for Erik ten Hag, says Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand urged Erik ten Hag to give Amad Diallo a chance as the youngster has "unfinished business" at Manchester United.

Ferdinand urges Ten Hag to trust Amad

Has been impressive for Sunderland

Sees Amad as a solution for United's right flank

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United player expressed his belief that Amad could potentially address a 'problem position' at the club. Amad joined United from Atalanta in January 2021 and made an immediate impact while playing for the Under-23s. He was later promoted to the first team and scored his debut goal against AC Milan in the Europa League. Although his appearances for United were limited, he enjoyed a successful loan spell at Sunderland during the 2022-23 season. He scored 14 goals and contributed significantly to the team's run to the Championship play-offs.

Reports suggest that Amad will have the opportunity to impress manager Erik ten Hag during pre-season and earn a place in the first-team squad. The 20-year-old has showcased his versatility in attacking positions, often starting on the right wing, which coincides with the position occupied by Antony since his arrival from Ajax. Ferdinand sees Amad as a potential challenger for the right-wing role and believes he has "unfinished business" at Manchester United.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is an interesting one. He has got talent there is no doubting that. You can see the talent he has got but you can see he wasn’t robust enough at the time. But that loan at Sunderland, he left that place a hero, an absolute god. He plays on the right hand side too, a problem position for us," Ferdinand told Vibe with Five.

"I know Antony has come in and done well but he is someone you can look at and say can he add something a bit different. I would like to see him given another opportunity. There is a bit of unfinished business and I don’t know if he’s not good enough, not right for Man United or he is [good enough] because I haven’t seen enough," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amad's loan spell at Sunderland allowed him to gain valuable experience and showcase his abilities. Returning to Manchester United, the winger has the opportunity to prove himself and compete for the right-wing position, which Ferdinand identifies as a problem area for the club. Amad's versatility and potential to offer a different dynamic in attack make him an intriguing prospect for manager Ten Hag to consider.

WHAT NEXT? Amad will aim to impress during pre-season training and earn a place in Ten Hag's plans for the upcoming campaign. His performances and contributions will determine whether he can establish his position in the Manchester United first team.