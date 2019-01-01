Altidore ruled out of USMNT squad for Nations League openers

The forward will miss out on games against Cuba and Canada after suffering an injury with his Toronto FC

Jozy Altidore has been ruled out of the first two matches of the U.S. men's national team's Nations League campaign, while defender Miles Robinson has also replaced Walker Zimmerman on the roster.

Altidore underwent testing on Monday after suffering an injury in the 70th minute of 's 1-0 home victory over the on Sunday.

“His quad was sore,” TFC coach Greg Vanney said following the win, which sealed a home playoff match against . “I don’t know to the extent, we don’t know quite where he’s at. We’ll have to see from an MRI what it looks like and what our timeline might be and how we’ll deal with it.”

Altidore's injury will keep him out of a match against Cuba in Washington, D.C. on Friday as well as a match in his home stadium four days later, with the U.S. set to take on Canada at Toronto's BMO Field.

U.S. Soccer confirmed that there will be no replacement called in for Altidore.

Josh Sargent and Gyasi Zardes are currently counted as the other striker options with the likes of Jordan Morris, Tyler Boyd, Paul Arriola and Cory Baird expected to feature out wide.

Zimmerman, meanwhile, suffered an injury in the second half of 's regular-season finale on Sunday, a 3-1 victory that sealed the record for the highest point total in league history.

The defender, who has earned 11 senior caps, was forced to withdraw from the squad for the pair of Nations League matches.

As a result, he has been replaced by Robinson, who joins the camp having originally been slated to join the U.S. Under-23 squad this week.

Robinson made his USMNT debut in September on the heels of a strong MLS campaign, having made 34 MLS appearances this season while becoming a key piece of Frank de Boer's back line with .

With Robinson's addition to the squad, he joins Aaron Long, Matt Miazga and Tim Ream as center back options for Gregg Berhalter.

The call-up has also signaled a switch for the U23s, with Auston Trusty and Manny Perez being called in for the Olympic squad to replace Robinson and Kyle Duncan, the latter of whom suffered an injury in the ' 3-0 loss to the in their final match.