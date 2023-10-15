What a record! Alexia Putellas joins Lionel Messi as Barcelona's all-time top scorer and overtakes Spain co-star Jenni Hermoso

Spain star Alexia Putellas joined Lionel Messi as Barcelona's all-time top scorer after her winner against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Putellas scored the only goal of the match in the 51st minute as Barcelona edged out Atletico Madrid to pick up their fifth consecutive win in Liga F. The strike against Atletico was the Spaniard's 182nd goal for Barcelona Femeni, which made her the team's all-time top scorer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The record of scoring the most goals for Barcelona's women's team was earlier held by Putellas' compatriot Jenni Hermoso who had scored 181 goals over two spells with the club between 2013 to 2017 and 2019 to 2022.

Lionel Messi holds the record of scoring the most number of goals among male footballers. The Argentine netted 672 goals in 778 appearances during his time with the Catalan club.

WHAT NEXT? Jonatan Giraldez's side will be next seen in action on October 21 when they take on Granada in Liga F.