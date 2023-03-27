- Putellas suffered ACL injury on eve of Euros
- Finally back in team training
- And her team-mates are delighted
WHAT HAPPENED? Putellas was heartbreakingly ruled out of Spain's Euro 2022 campaign after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament just one day before the tournament began. Following a lengthy recovery period, the midfielder finally returned to group training at Barcelona on Monday, where she received a warm reception from the rest of the squad.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Putellas' injury setback did not stop her picking up a host of individual honours, as she retained the Ballon d'Or, Best FIFA Women's Player and GOAL50 awards. Barca have not put a timeline on her return to first-team action, but they will be hoping she is back in time to help them compete for Champions League, Copa del Rey and Liga F honours before the season ends.
WHAT NEXT FOR PUTELLAS? She is currently among the Spain players 'on strike' from national team duty due to a dispute with coach Jorge Vilda. This stance means she is set to miss the World Cup this summer.