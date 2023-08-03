'No idea' - Alexandra Popp 'can't comprehend' Germany's shock exit from the Women's World Cup

Germany's captain Alexandra Popp left stunned after the shocking exit from Women's World Cup, unable to grasp the outcome.

Germany's surprising group stage exit

Strong start followed by unexpected defeat

Popp expresses disbelief over the results

WHAT HAPPENED? Germany, the second-ranked team in the world, faced a shocking exit from the Women's World Cup at the group stage after a 1-1 draw with South Korea. Despite reaching the final of the Euros the previous year and starting the tournament strong with a 6-0 victory against Morocco, Germany suffered a surprising defeat against Colombia. This unexpected loss placed them in a challenging position to qualify for the next stage, and the subsequent draw with South Korea led to their first-ever early elimination from the tournament. Alexandra Popp expressed her bewilderment and struggled to find an explanation for the team's disappointing performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: Popp, Germany captain, shared her thoughts on the team's exit: "To be honest I can't comprehend it, I don't know what I should really say. I can't really understand what has happened to be honest. Yeah, no idea."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Germany's unanticipated exit from the Women's World Cup at the group stage has raised questions about the team's performance and preparation. As one of the leading teams in women's football, their early elimination has surprised fans and pundits alike, sparking discussions about the challenges faced by top-tier teams in major tournaments.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Following their shock exit, Germany will need to regroup and evaluate their performance to identify areas of improvement. Additionally, the tournament's results may also prompt broader discussions about the competitive landscape of women's football and the potential for upsets and surprises in major international tournaments.