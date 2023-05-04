Alejandro Garnacho is going nowhere! Man Utd starlet officially left out of Argentina U20 World Cup squad as Erik ten Hag wins battle

Manchester United have won their selection battle with Argentina after seeing Alejandro Garnacho left out of the Albiceleste’s U20 World Cup squad.

Winger had wanted to figure in tournament

Red Devils reluctant to release him

Premier League games & FA Cup final to come

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old winger, who was born in Madrid but has graced the senior Argentina squad in the past, had been hoping to figure at a prestigious event in South America. Garnacho is reported to have told Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag: “I need to write my story with the Argentina shirt. I ask you to please let me go.” United, though, made it clear from the start that they were reluctant to release the teenage forward for a competition that falls during their end of season run-in.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag told reporters when quizzed on the matter: “No, we don't release him.” The Premier League heavyweights have delivered on that promise, with Argentina being forced to call upon alternative options for a global event that they will now be hosting after Indonesia were stripped of those duties.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Garnacho also missed the South American U20 Championship in January and had been eager to figure for Argentina this time around. The U20 World Cup is, however, due to get underway on May 20 – with United having three Premier League games and a FA Cup final derby date with Manchester City to come after that.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

@Argentina

WHAT NEXT? Garnacho, who has signed a new contract at Old Trafford, has sat out the last six weeks through injury, but he is back in training and will hope to figure prominently in Ten Hag’s thoughts after being forced to remain in England.