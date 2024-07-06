AFL 2024 Schedule: Aussie Rules fixtures, results and more

Your guide on what's to come for this AFL season

The 2024 AFL season is here, with the southern hemisphere’s most-watched club sport set to deliver another superb season of action across Australia as a host of teams set their sights on success and silverware at the end of the campaign.

The road to the historic AFL Grand Final is paved with good intentions, but only two teams will make it to Melbourne Cricket Ground in the spring - and only one will be remembered in the history books as premiers.

From reigning champions Collingwood to last year’s runners-up Brisbane and the perennial favorites of Richmond and Carlton, it looks set to be another cracking year for Aussie rules football across the nation, from the Indian to the Pacific Ocean.

But who will play when, and where can you ensure you watch all the action unfold? GOAL to guide you through the AFL 2024 season schedule, including upcoming fixtures and more.

Full AFL 2024 season schedule

From the opening rounds to round 4, GOAL breaks down the full AFL 2024 schedule by rounds below.

AFL 2024 Opening Round fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT) Watch Thursday, March 7 Sydney 12.14 (86) - (64) 9.10 Melbourne 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, March 8 Brisbane 12.13 (85) v (86) 13.8 Carlton 19:50 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 9 Gold Coast 14.15 (99) v (60) 9.6 Richmond 16:20 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 9 Greater Western Sydney 18.6 (114) v (82) 11.16 Collingwood 19:30 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 1 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT) Watch Thursday, March 14 Carlton 12.14 (86) v (81) 12.9 Richmond 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, March 15 Collingwood 10.9 (69) v (102) 15.12 Sydney 19:40 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 16 Essendon 17.5 (107) v (83) 11.17 Hawthorn 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 16 Greater Western Sydney 17.19 (121) v (82) (13.4) North Melbourne 16:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 16 Geelong 10.16 (76) v (68) 9.14 St Kilda 19:30 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 16 Gold Coast 8.12 (60) v (54) 8.6 Adelaide 20:10 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 17 Melbourne 16.13 (109) v (64) 9.10 Western Bulldogs 13:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 17 Port Adelaide 16.24 (120) v (70) 10.10 West Coast 16:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 17 Fremantle 14.9 (93) v (70) 10.10 Brisbane 18:50 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 2 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Thursday, March 21 St Kilda 14.10 (94) v (79) 12.7 Collingwood 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, March 22 Adelaide 11.11 (77) v (96) 14.12 Geelong 19:40 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 23 North Melbourne 11.10 (76) v (102) 15.12 Fremantle 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 23 Hawthorn 5.8 (38) v (93) 14.9 Melbourne 16:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 23 Sydney 19.17 (131) v (101) 15.11 Essendon 19:30 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 24 Western Bulldogs 18.7 (115) v (67) 10.7 Gold Coast 13:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 24 Richmond 13.14 (92) v (112) 18.14 Port Adelaide 16:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 24 West Coast 5.13 (43) v (108) 16.12 Greater Western Sydney 18:50 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 3 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Thursday, March 28 Brisbane 10.12 (72) v (92) 14.8 Collingwood 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, March 29 North Melbourne 12.9 (81) v (137) 21.11 Carlton 16:20 Kayo Sports Friday, March 29 Fremantle 9.15 (69) v (34) 4.10 Adelaide 19:20 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 30 Essendon 10.11 (71) v (67) 9.13 St Kilda 16:20 Kayo Sports Saturday, March 30 Port Adelaide 13.11 (89) v (96) 15.6 Melbourne 19:30 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 31 Western Bulldogs 16. 10 (106) v (30) 3.12 West Coast 13:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, March 31 Richmond 11.16 (82) v (77) 11.11 Sydney 16:00 Kayo Sports Monday, April 1 Hawthorn 10.10 (70) v (106) 17.4 Geelong 15:20 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 4 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Thursday, April 4 Adelaide 8.15 (63) v (78) 10.18 Melbourne 19:40 Kayo Sports Friday, April 5 Brisbane 16.16 (112) v (42) 6.6 North Melbourne 17:10 Kayo Sports Friday, April 5 Port Adelaide 17.9 (111) v (42) 6.6 Essendon 16:20 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 6 West Coast Eagles 11.12 (78) v (104) 15.14 Sydney 13:30 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 6 Fremantle 9.9 (63) v (73) 10.13 Carlton 16:20 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 6 Western Bulldogs 14.7 (91) v (95) 14.11 Geelong 20:10 Kayo Sports Sunday, April 7 Gold Coast 13.11 (89) v (117) 18.9 Greater Western Sydney 12:30 Kayo Sports Sunday, April 7 Richmond 9.6 (60) v (67) 9.13 St Kilda 15:20 Kayo Sports Sunday, April 7 Collingwood 11.11 (77) v (72) 11.6 Hawthorn 17:10 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 5 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Thursday, April 11 Melbourne 8.12 (60) v (82) 12.10 Brisbane Lions 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, April 12 Western Bulldogs 9.13 (67) v (96) 15.6 Essendon 19:40 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 13 Greater Western Sydney 11.14 (80) v (79) 12.7 St Kilda 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 13 Carlton 14.14 (98) v (100) 16.4 Adelaide 16:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 13 Gold Coast 16.13 (109) v (56) 8.8 Hawthorn 19:30 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 13 Port Adelaide 9.12 (66) v (63) 9.9 Fremantle 20:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, April 14 Geelong 21.13 (139) v (64) 10.4 North Melbourne 13:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, April 14 West Coast 16.13 (109) v (70) 10.10 Richmond 17:00 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 6 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Thursday, April 18 St Kilda 9.10 (64) v (124) 19.10 Western Bulldogs 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, April 19 Adelaide 11.9 (75) v (78) 10.18 Essendon 19:40 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 20 Collingwood 17.21 (123) v (81) 12.9 Port Adelaide 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 20 Carlton 17.15 (117) v (98) 15.8 Greater Western Sydney 16:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 20 Brisbane 4.13 (37) v (63) 9.9 Geelong 20:30 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 20 West Coast 16.9 (105) v (68) 10.8 Fremantle 22:10 Kayo Sports Sunday, April 21 Sydney 17.8 (110) v (57) 8.9 Gold Coast 13:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, April 21 North Melbourne 10.8 (68) v (113) 17.11 Hawthorn 16:00 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 7 fixtures - Anzac Appeal Round

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Wednesday, April 24 Richmond 5.12 (42) v (85) 13.7 Melbourne 19:25 Kayo Sports Thursday, April 25 Essendon 12.13 (85) v (85) 12.13 Collingwood 15:20 Kayo Sports Thursday, April 25 Greater Western Sydney 17.11 (113) v (59) 8.11 Brisbane 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, April 26 Port Adelaide 11.16 (82) v (72) 11.6 St Kilda 18:40 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 27 North Melbourne 12.9 (81) v (138) 20.18 Adelaide 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 27 Geelong 18.10 (118) v (105) 15.15 Carlton 16:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, April 27 Fremantle 14.11 (95) v (71) 10.11 Western Bulldogs 20:30 Kayo Sports Sunday, April 28 Gold Coast 17.10 (112) v (75) 12.3 West Coast 13:30 Kayo Sports Sunday, April 28 Hawthorn 5.12 (42) v (118) 18.10 Sydney 16:00 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 8 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Thursday, May 2 Adelaide 12.6 (78) v (48) 5.18 Port Adelaide 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, May 3 Carlton 12.7 (79) v (85) 12.13 Collingwood 19:40 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 4 Sydney 14.14 (98) v (69) 10.9 Greater Western Sydney 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 4 St Kilda 15.13 (103) v (65) 10.5 North Melbourne 16:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 4 Melbourne 10.14 (74) v (66) 9.12 Geelong 19:30 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 4 West Coast 11.5 (71) v (77) 11.11 Essendon 20:10 Kayo Sports Sunday, May 5 Richmond 6.13 (49) v (103) 15.13 Fremantle 13:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, May 5 Western Bulldogs 14.7 (91) v 14.14 (98) Hawthorn 16:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, May 5 Brisbane 10.19 (79) v (45) 6.9 Gold Coast 19:10 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 9 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Thursday, May 9 Carlton 12.5 (77) v (76) 10.16 Melbourne 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, May 10 Geelong 14.11 (95) v (101) 15.11 Port Adelaide 19:10 Kayo Sports Friday, May 10 Fremantle 4.15 (39) v (87) 13.9 Sydney 20:20 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 11 Hawthorn 8.10 (58) v (53) 7.11 St Kilda 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 11 Essendon 12.10 (82) v (62) 9.8 Greater Western Sydney 16:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 11 Gold Coast 17.18 (120) v (52) 7.10 North Melbourne 19:00 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 11 Richmond 6.6 (42) v (133) 19.19 Western Bulldogs 19:30 Kayo Sports Sunday, May 12 Collingwood 15.13 (103) v (37) 5.7 West Coast 13:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, May 12 Adelaide 13.12 (90) v (90) 13.12 Brisbane 16:00 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 10 (Sir Doug Nicholls Round Week 1) fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Thursday, May 16 Gold Coast 28.8 (164) v (100) 15.10 Geelong 20:30 Kayo Sports Friday, May 17 Sydney 17.15 (117) v (65) 9.11 Carlton 20:40 Kayo Sports Friday, May 18 Collingwood 12.6 (78) v (74) 11.8 Adelaide 14:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 18 Greater Western Sydney 6.7 (43) v (70) 8.22 Western Bulldogs 17:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 18 St Kilda 8.7 (55) v (72) 9.18 Fremantle 20:30 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 18 Brisbane 26.7 (163) v (44) 6.8 Richmond 20:30 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 19 Essendon 16.10 (106) v (66) 10.6 North Melbourne 14:10 Kayo Sports Sunday, May 19 Port Adelaide 11.14 (80) v (79) 12.7 Hawthorn 16:20 Kayo Sports Sunday, May 19 West Coast 16.9 (105) v (70) 10.10 Melbourne 19:20 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 11 (Sir Doug Nicholls Round Week 2) fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Thursday, May 23 Western Bulldogs 12.16 (88) v (102) 16.6 Sydney 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, May 24 Fremantle 11.9 (75) v (75) 10.15 Collingwood 20:10 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 25 North Melbourne 7.6 (48) v (107) 16.11 Port Adelaide 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 25 Carlton 15.12 (102) v (73) 11.7 Gold Coast 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 25 Geelong 11.8 (74) v (78) 11.12 Greater Western Sydney 16:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, May 25 Richmond 10.14 (74) v (86) 12.14 Essendon 19:40 Kayo Sports Sunday, May 26 Hawthorn 15.10 (100) v (75) 10.15 Brisbane 13:10 Kayo Sports Sunday, May 26 Melbourne 14.16 (100) v (62) 9.8 St Kilda 15:20 Kayo Sports Sunday, May 26 Adelaide 21.11 (137) v (38) 5.8 West Coast 16:40 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 12 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Thursday, May 30 Port Adelaide 10.11 (71) v (107) 16.11 Carlton 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, May 31 Collingwood 12.10 (82) v (100) 15.10 Western Bulldogs 19:40 Kayo Sports Saturday, June 1 Hawthorn 16.11 (107) v (80) 12.8 Adelaide 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, June 1 West Coast 10.8 (68) v (82) 12.10 St Kilda 16:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, June 1 Geelong 15.9 (99) v (69) 10.9 Richmond 19:30 Kayo Sports Sunday, June 2 Melbourne 7.7 (49) v 22.9 (141) Fremantle 12:30 Kayo Sports Sunday, June 2 Gold Coast 14.7 (91) v (80) 11.14 Essendon 16:00 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 13 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Thursday, June 6 Adelaide 10.11 (71) v (79) 12.7 Richmond 19:30 Kayo Sports Friday, June 7 Bulldogs 10.11 (71) v (114) 17.12 Carlton 19:40 Kayo Sports Saturday, June 8 Hawthorn 12.13 (85) v (79) 12.7 Greater Western Sydney 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, June 8 West Coast 8.1 (65) v (74) 111.8 North Melbourne 16:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, June 8 St Kilda 7.9 (51) v (48) 7.6 Gold Coast 19:30 Kayo Sports Sunday, June 9 Sydney 16.16 (112) v (82) 12.10 Geelong 15:20 Kayo Sports Sunday, June 9 Essendon 9.16 (70) v (96) 15.6 Carlton 19:20 Kayo Sports Monday, June 10 Collingwood 14.5 (89) v (51) 6.15 Melbourne 15:20 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 14 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEDT/AEST) Where to watch Friday, June 14 Brisbane 19.12 (126) v (106) 16.12 St Kilda 19:40 Kayo Sports Saturday, June 15 Western Bulldogs 23.11 (149) v (82) 12.10 Fremantle 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, June 15 Richmond 6.13 (49) v (97) 14.13 Hawthorn 16:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, June 15 Adelaide 10.7 (67) v (109) 16.13 Sydney 19:30 Kayo Sports Sunday, June 16 North Melbourne 19.4 (118) v (119) 18.11 Collingwood 13:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, June 16 Greater Western Sydney 9.19 (73) v (51) 6.15 Port Adelaide 16:00 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 15 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEST) Where to watch Friday, June 21 Carlton 21.12 (138) v (75) 11.9 Geelong 19:40 Kayo Sports Saturday, June 22 Port Adelaide 10.13 (73) v 23.14 (152) Brisbane 13:45 Kayo Sports Saturday, June 22 Greater Western Sydney 11.9 (75) v (15.12) (102) Sydney 16:35 Kayo Sports Saturday, June 22 Melbourne 11.4 (70) v (67) 10.7 North Richmond 19:30 Kayo Sports Sunday, June 23 Essendon 19.8 (122) v (92) 13.14 West Coast 13:00 Kayo Sports Sunday, June 23 Fremantle 12.13 (85) v (65) 10.5 Gold Coast 16:00 Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 16 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEST) Where to Watch Friday, June 28 Brisbane Lions 11.20 (86) v (81) 11.15 Melbourne 7:40 PM Kayo Sports Saturday, June 29 Sydney Swans 14.14 (98) v (99) 15.9 Fremantle 1:45 PM Kayo Sports Saturday, June 29 North Melbourne 9.6 (60) v (77) 11.11 Western Bulldogs 4:35 PM Kayo Sports Saturday, June 29 Gold Coast SUNS 14.17 (101) v (90) 13.12 Collingwood 7:25 PM Kayo Sports Saturday, June 29 Adelaide Crows 13.16 (94) v (78) 12.6 GWS GIANTS 7:10 PM Kayo Sports Saturday, June 29 Geelong Cats 16.9 (105) v (60) 9.6 Essendon 7:25 PM Kayo Sports Sunday, June 30 St Kilda 8.12 (60) v (62) 8.14 Port Adelaide 1:10 PM Kayo Sports Sunday, June 30 Richmond 10.10 (70) v (131) 20.11 Carlton 3:20 PM Kayo Sports Sunday, June 30 West Coast Eagles 4.9 (33) v (94) 14.10 Hawthorn 1:20 PM Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 17 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEST) Where to Watch Friday, July 5 Collingwood 12.8 (80) v (92) 13.14 Essendon Kayo Sports Saturday, July 6 North Melbourne v Gold Coast SUNS 9:15 AM Kayo Sports Saturday, July 6 Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs 9:15 AM Kayo Sports Saturday, July 6 Geelong Cats v Hawthorn 12:05 PM Kayo Sports Saturday, July 6 GWS GIANTS v Carlton 3:00 PM Kayo Sports Saturday, July 6 Fremantle v Richmond 3:40 PM Kayo Sports Sunday, July 7 Melbourne v West Coast Eagles 8:40 AM Kayo Sports Sunday, July 7 St Kilda v Sydney Swans 10:50 AM Kayo Sports Sunday, July 7 Brisbane Lions v Adelaide Crows 11:40 AM Kayo Sports

AFL 2024 Round 18 fixtures

Date Game & Results Time (AEST) Where to Wacth Friday, July 12 Collingwood vs. Geelong Cats 3:10 PM Kayo Sports Saturday, July 13 Sydney Swans vs. North Melbourne 9:15 AM Kayo Sports Saturday, July 13 Hawthorn vs. Fremantle 9:15 AM Kayo Sports Saturday, July 13 Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton 12:05 PM Kayo Sports Saturday, July 13 Melbourne vs. Essendon 3:00 PM Kayo Sports Saturday, July 13 Adelaide Crows vs. St Kilda 3:00 PM Kayo Sports Sunday, July 14 Gold Coast SUNS vs. Port Adelaide 8:40 AM Kayo Sports Sunday, July 14 Richmond vs. GWS GIANTS 10:50 AM Kayo Sports Sunday, July 14 West Coast Eagles vs. Brisbane Lions 12:10 PM Kayo Sports

How to watch AFL 2024 season

In Australia, coverage of the AFL 2024 season will be broadcast live on the Seven Network and Fox Footy and additionally streamed through Kayo Sports.

Offering a broad selection of action from across the Australian rules football season, as well as a variety of other sporting events, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts from $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.