The 2024 AFL season is here, with the southern hemisphere’s most-watched club sport set to deliver another superb season of action across Australia as a host of teams set their sights on success and silverware at the end of the campaign.
The road to the historic AFL Grand Final is paved with good intentions, but only two teams will make it to Melbourne Cricket Ground in the spring - and only one will be remembered in the history books as premiers.
From reigning champions Collingwood to last year’s runners-up Brisbane and the perennial favorites of Richmond and Carlton, it looks set to be another cracking year for Aussie rules football across the nation, from the Indian to the Pacific Ocean.
But who will play when, and where can you ensure you watch all the action unfold? GOAL to guide you through the AFL 2024 season schedule, including upcoming fixtures and more.
Full AFL 2024 season schedule
From the opening rounds to round 4, GOAL breaks down the full AFL 2024 schedule by rounds below.
AFL 2024 Opening Round fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT)
|Watch
|Thursday, March 7
|Sydney 12.14 (86) - (64) 9.10 Melbourne
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, March 8
|Brisbane 12.13 (85) v (86) 13.8 Carlton
|19:50
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 9
|Gold Coast 14.15 (99) v (60) 9.6 Richmond
|16:20
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 9
|Greater Western Sydney 18.6 (114) v (82) 11.16 Collingwood
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 1 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT)
|Watch
|Thursday, March 14
|Carlton 12.14 (86) v (81) 12.9 Richmond
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, March 15
|Collingwood 10.9 (69) v (102) 15.12 Sydney
|19:40
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 16
|Essendon 17.5 (107) v (83) 11.17 Hawthorn
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 16
|Greater Western Sydney 17.19 (121) v (82) (13.4) North Melbourne
|16:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 16
|Geelong 10.16 (76) v (68) 9.14 St Kilda
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 16
|Gold Coast 8.12 (60) v (54) 8.6 Adelaide
|20:10
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 17
|Melbourne 16.13 (109) v (64) 9.10 Western Bulldogs
|13:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 17
|Port Adelaide 16.24 (120) v (70) 10.10 West Coast
|16:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 17
|Fremantle 14.9 (93) v (70) 10.10 Brisbane
|18:50
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 2 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, March 21
|St Kilda 14.10 (94) v (79) 12.7 Collingwood
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, March 22
|Adelaide 11.11 (77) v (96) 14.12 Geelong
|19:40
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 23
|North Melbourne 11.10 (76) v (102) 15.12 Fremantle
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 23
|Hawthorn 5.8 (38) v (93) 14.9 Melbourne
|16:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 23
|Sydney 19.17 (131) v (101) 15.11 Essendon
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 24
|Western Bulldogs 18.7 (115) v (67) 10.7 Gold Coast
|13:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 24
|Richmond 13.14 (92) v (112) 18.14 Port Adelaide
|16:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 24
|West Coast 5.13 (43) v (108) 16.12 Greater Western Sydney
|18:50
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 3 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, March 28
|Brisbane 10.12 (72) v (92) 14.8 Collingwood
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, March 29
|North Melbourne 12.9 (81) v (137) 21.11 Carlton
|16:20
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, March 29
|Fremantle 9.15 (69) v (34) 4.10 Adelaide
|19:20
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 30
|Essendon 10.11 (71) v (67) 9.13 St Kilda
|16:20
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, March 30
|Port Adelaide 13.11 (89) v (96) 15.6 Melbourne
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 31
|Western Bulldogs 16. 10 (106) v (30) 3.12 West Coast
|13:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, March 31
|Richmond 11.16 (82) v (77) 11.11 Sydney
|16:00
|Kayo Sports
|Monday, April 1
|Hawthorn 10.10 (70) v (106) 17.4 Geelong
|15:20
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 4 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, April 4
|Adelaide 8.15 (63) v (78) 10.18 Melbourne
|19:40
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, April 5
|Brisbane 16.16 (112) v (42) 6.6 North Melbourne
|17:10
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, April 5
|Port Adelaide 17.9 (111) v (42) 6.6 Essendon
|16:20
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 6
|West Coast Eagles 11.12 (78) v (104) 15.14 Sydney
|13:30
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 6
|Fremantle 9.9 (63) v (73) 10.13 Carlton
|16:20
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 6
|Western Bulldogs 14.7 (91) v (95) 14.11 Geelong
|20:10
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, April 7
|Gold Coast 13.11 (89) v (117) 18.9 Greater Western Sydney
|12:30
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, April 7
|Richmond 9.6 (60) v (67) 9.13 St Kilda
|15:20
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, April 7
|Collingwood 11.11 (77) v (72) 11.6 Hawthorn
|17:10
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 5 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, April 11
|Melbourne 8.12 (60) v (82) 12.10 Brisbane Lions
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, April 12
|Western Bulldogs 9.13 (67) v (96) 15.6 Essendon
|19:40
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 13
|Greater Western Sydney 11.14 (80) v (79) 12.7 St Kilda
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 13
|Carlton 14.14 (98) v (100) 16.4 Adelaide
|16:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 13
|Gold Coast 16.13 (109) v (56) 8.8 Hawthorn
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 13
|Port Adelaide 9.12 (66) v (63) 9.9 Fremantle
|20:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, April 14
|Geelong 21.13 (139) v (64) 10.4 North Melbourne
|13:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, April 14
|West Coast 16.13 (109) v (70) 10.10 Richmond
|17:00
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 6 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, April 18
|St Kilda 9.10 (64) v (124) 19.10 Western Bulldogs
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, April 19
|Adelaide 11.9 (75) v (78) 10.18 Essendon
|19:40
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 20
|Collingwood 17.21 (123) v (81) 12.9 Port Adelaide
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 20
|Carlton 17.15 (117) v (98) 15.8 Greater Western Sydney
|16:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 20
|Brisbane 4.13 (37) v (63) 9.9 Geelong
|20:30
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 20
|West Coast 16.9 (105) v (68) 10.8 Fremantle
|22:10
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, April 21
|Sydney 17.8 (110) v (57) 8.9 Gold Coast
|13:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, April 21
|North Melbourne 10.8 (68) v (113) 17.11 Hawthorn
|16:00
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 7 fixtures - Anzac Appeal Round
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Wednesday, April 24
|Richmond 5.12 (42) v (85) 13.7 Melbourne
|19:25
|Kayo Sports
|Thursday, April 25
|Essendon 12.13 (85) v (85) 12.13 Collingwood
|15:20
|Kayo Sports
|Thursday, April 25
|Greater Western Sydney 17.11 (113) v (59) 8.11 Brisbane
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, April 26
|Port Adelaide 11.16 (82) v (72) 11.6 St Kilda
|18:40
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 27
|North Melbourne 12.9 (81) v (138) 20.18 Adelaide
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 27
|Geelong 18.10 (118) v (105) 15.15 Carlton
|16:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, April 27
|Fremantle 14.11 (95) v (71) 10.11 Western Bulldogs
|20:30
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, April 28
|Gold Coast 17.10 (112) v (75) 12.3 West Coast
|13:30
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, April 28
|Hawthorn 5.12 (42) v (118) 18.10 Sydney
|16:00
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 8 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, May 2
|Adelaide 12.6 (78) v (48) 5.18 Port Adelaide
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, May 3
|Carlton 12.7 (79) v (85) 12.13 Collingwood
|19:40
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 4
|Sydney 14.14 (98) v (69) 10.9 Greater Western Sydney
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 4
|St Kilda 15.13 (103) v (65) 10.5 North Melbourne
|16:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 4
|Melbourne 10.14 (74) v (66) 9.12 Geelong
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 4
|West Coast 11.5 (71) v (77) 11.11 Essendon
|20:10
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, May 5
|Richmond 6.13 (49) v (103) 15.13 Fremantle
|13:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, May 5
|Western Bulldogs 14.7 (91) v 14.14 (98) Hawthorn
|16:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, May 5
|Brisbane 10.19 (79) v (45) 6.9 Gold Coast
|19:10
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 9 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, May 9
|Carlton 12.5 (77) v (76) 10.16 Melbourne
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, May 10
|Geelong 14.11 (95) v (101) 15.11 Port Adelaide
|19:10
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, May 10
|Fremantle 4.15 (39) v (87) 13.9 Sydney
|20:20
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 11
|Hawthorn 8.10 (58) v (53) 7.11 St Kilda
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 11
|Essendon 12.10 (82) v (62) 9.8 Greater Western Sydney
|16:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 11
|Gold Coast 17.18 (120) v (52) 7.10 North Melbourne
|19:00
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 11
|Richmond 6.6 (42) v (133) 19.19 Western Bulldogs
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, May 12
|Collingwood 15.13 (103) v (37) 5.7 West Coast
|13:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, May 12
|Adelaide 13.12 (90) v (90) 13.12 Brisbane
|16:00
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 10 (Sir Doug Nicholls Round Week 1) fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, May 16
|Gold Coast 28.8 (164) v (100) 15.10 Geelong
|20:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, May 17
|Sydney 17.15 (117) v (65) 9.11 Carlton
|20:40
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, May 18
|Collingwood 12.6 (78) v (74) 11.8 Adelaide
|14:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 18
|Greater Western Sydney 6.7 (43) v (70) 8.22 Western Bulldogs
|17:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 18
|St Kilda 8.7 (55) v (72) 9.18 Fremantle
|20:30
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 18
|Brisbane 26.7 (163) v (44) 6.8 Richmond
|20:30
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 19
|Essendon 16.10 (106) v (66) 10.6 North Melbourne
|14:10
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, May 19
|Port Adelaide 11.14 (80) v (79) 12.7 Hawthorn
|16:20
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, May 19
|West Coast 16.9 (105) v (70) 10.10 Melbourne
|19:20
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 11 (Sir Doug Nicholls Round Week 2) fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, May 23
|Western Bulldogs 12.16 (88) v (102) 16.6 Sydney
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, May 24
|Fremantle 11.9 (75) v (75) 10.15 Collingwood
|20:10
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 25
|North Melbourne 7.6 (48) v (107) 16.11 Port Adelaide
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 25
|Carlton 15.12 (102) v (73) 11.7 Gold Coast
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 25
|Geelong 11.8 (74) v (78) 11.12 Greater Western Sydney
|16:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, May 25
|Richmond 10.14 (74) v (86) 12.14 Essendon
|19:40
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, May 26
|Hawthorn 15.10 (100) v (75) 10.15 Brisbane
|13:10
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, May 26
|Melbourne 14.16 (100) v (62) 9.8 St Kilda
|15:20
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, May 26
|Adelaide 21.11 (137) v (38) 5.8 West Coast
|16:40
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 12 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, May 30
|Port Adelaide 10.11 (71) v (107) 16.11 Carlton
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, May 31
|Collingwood 12.10 (82) v (100) 15.10 Western Bulldogs
|19:40
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 1
|Hawthorn 16.11 (107) v (80) 12.8 Adelaide
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 1
|West Coast 10.8 (68) v (82) 12.10 St Kilda
|16:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 1
|Geelong 15.9 (99) v (69) 10.9 Richmond
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, June 2
|Melbourne 7.7 (49) v 22.9 (141) Fremantle
|12:30
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, June 2
|Gold Coast 14.7 (91) v (80) 11.14 Essendon
|16:00
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 13 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, June 6
|Adelaide 10.11 (71) v (79) 12.7 Richmond
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Friday, June 7
|Bulldogs 10.11 (71) v (114) 17.12 Carlton
|19:40
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 8
|Hawthorn 12.13 (85) v (79) 12.7 Greater Western Sydney
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 8
|West Coast 8.1 (65) v (74) 111.8 North Melbourne
|16:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 8
|St Kilda 7.9 (51) v (48) 7.6 Gold Coast
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, June 9
|Sydney 16.16 (112) v (82) 12.10 Geelong
|15:20
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, June 9
|Essendon 9.16 (70) v (96) 15.6 Carlton
|19:20
|Kayo Sports
|Monday, June 10
|Collingwood 14.5 (89) v (51) 6.15 Melbourne
|15:20
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 14 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEDT/AEST)
|Where to watch
|Friday, June 14
|Brisbane 19.12 (126) v (106) 16.12 St Kilda
|19:40
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 15
|Western Bulldogs 23.11 (149) v (82) 12.10 Fremantle
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 15
|Richmond 6.13 (49) v (97) 14.13 Hawthorn
|16:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 15
|Adelaide 10.7 (67) v (109) 16.13 Sydney
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, June 16
|North Melbourne 19.4 (118) v (119) 18.11 Collingwood
|13:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, June 16
|Greater Western Sydney 9.19 (73) v (51) 6.15 Port Adelaide
|16:00
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 15 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEST)
|Where to watch
|Friday, June 21
|Carlton 21.12 (138) v (75) 11.9 Geelong
|19:40
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 22
|Port Adelaide 10.13 (73) v 23.14 (152) Brisbane
|13:45
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 22
|Greater Western Sydney 11.9 (75) v (15.12) (102) Sydney
|16:35
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 22
|Melbourne 11.4 (70) v (67) 10.7 North Richmond
|19:30
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, June 23
|Essendon 19.8 (122) v (92) 13.14 West Coast
|13:00
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, June 23
|Fremantle 12.13 (85) v (65) 10.5 Gold Coast
|16:00
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 16 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEST)
|Where to Watch
|Friday, June 28
|Brisbane Lions 11.20 (86) v (81) 11.15 Melbourne
|7:40 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 29
|Sydney Swans 14.14 (98) v (99) 15.9 Fremantle
|1:45 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 29
|North Melbourne 9.6 (60) v (77) 11.11 Western Bulldogs
|4:35 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 29
|Gold Coast SUNS 14.17 (101) v (90) 13.12 Collingwood
|7:25 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 29
|Adelaide Crows 13.16 (94) v (78) 12.6 GWS GIANTS
|7:10 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, June 29
|Geelong Cats 16.9 (105) v (60) 9.6 Essendon
|7:25 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, June 30
|St Kilda 8.12 (60) v (62) 8.14 Port Adelaide
|1:10 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, June 30
|Richmond 10.10 (70) v (131) 20.11 Carlton
|3:20 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, June 30
|West Coast Eagles 4.9 (33) v (94) 14.10 Hawthorn
|1:20 PM
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 17 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEST)
|Where to Watch
|Friday, July 5
|Collingwood 12.8 (80) v (92) 13.14 Essendon
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, July 6
|North Melbourne v Gold Coast SUNS
|9:15 AM
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, July 6
|Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs
|9:15 AM
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, July 6
|Geelong Cats v Hawthorn
|12:05 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, July 6
|GWS GIANTS v Carlton
|3:00 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, July 6
|Fremantle v Richmond
|3:40 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, July 7
|Melbourne v West Coast Eagles
|8:40 AM
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, July 7
|St Kilda v Sydney Swans
|10:50 AM
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, July 7
|Brisbane Lions v Adelaide Crows
|11:40 AM
|Kayo Sports
AFL 2024 Round 18 fixtures
|Date
|Game & Results
|Time (AEST)
|Where to Wacth
|Friday, July 12
|Collingwood vs. Geelong Cats
|3:10 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, July 13
|Sydney Swans vs. North Melbourne
|9:15 AM
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, July 13
|Hawthorn vs. Fremantle
|9:15 AM
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, July 13
|Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton
|12:05 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, July 13
|Melbourne vs. Essendon
|3:00 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Saturday, July 13
|Adelaide Crows vs. St Kilda
|3:00 PM
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, July 14
|Gold Coast SUNS vs. Port Adelaide
|8:40 AM
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, July 14
|Richmond vs. GWS GIANTS
|10:50 AM
|Kayo Sports
|Sunday, July 14
|West Coast Eagles vs. Brisbane Lions
|12:10 PM
|Kayo Sports
How to watch AFL 2024 season
In Australia, coverage of the AFL 2024 season will be broadcast live on the Seven Network and Fox Footy and additionally streamed through Kayo Sports.
Offering a broad selection of action from across the Australian rules football season, as well as a variety of other sporting events, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts from $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.