Admiral Sporting Goods Co. presents AW22 collection in campaign ‘Jumpers For Goalposts’

As summer draws to an end and our wardrobes make way for autumnal layers, Admiral Sporting Goods Co. pays homage to its illustrious past by redesigning classic sportswear pieces for the modern consumer.

The brand looks to the last views of its namesake Admiral butterfly to create a collection inspired by the process of change from caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly. This process known as a transitional state influences a new collection designed with a human transitional state of mind. With the idea that the world continues to move from lockdown toward an open outside world - combined with the brand's continuous focus on archival military and sporting pieces - they present a collection that offers comfort, durability and versatility.

The collection itself has a heavy focus on garment dying to establish a true heritage sportswear look throughout. Taking on extensive research and development into ageing processes, the brand achieve a collection with an archival feel, all whilst ensuring quality and comfort were not compromised.

Featuring heavyweight jerseys and day-to-day trousers, styled alongside iconic retro Admiral Kits, the AW22 collection focuses on autumnal colours and garment washing, whilst doubling down on introducing durable, versatile and comfortable wardrobe staples.

Building on the legacy of Admiral Sportswear, the campaign aims to preserve the history and stylistic tradition of the brand, tying it together with the recognisable cultural pastime of 'Jumpers For Goalposts' football.

The AW22 collection is available to buy now from the Admiral Sporting Goods Co. website. Here’s a closer look at some of the items available:

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Transitional States T-Shirt

Get it from Admiral Sporting Goods Co. for £45.00

Gowan Stripe Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Get it from Admiral Sporting Goods Co. for £60.00

Chartwell Quarter Zip Top

Get it from Admiral Sporting Goods Co. for £90.00

The Admiral Butterly T-Shirt

Get it from Admiral Sporting Goods Co. for £45.00

Kelmarsh Crew Knitwear - Made In Manchester

Get it from Admiral Sporting Goods Co. for £90.00

Dane Overshirt - Made In England

Get it from Admiral Sporting Goods Co. for £149.99

The Admiral Globe T-Shirt

Get it from Admiral Sporting Goods Co. for £45.00

Hathern Beanie

Get it from Admiral Sporting Goods Co. for £35.00