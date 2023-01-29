AC Milan vs Sassuolo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Milan against Sassuolo in Serie A on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

After a Coppa Italia round of 16 exit against Torino and Supercoppa Italia defeat by Inter, AC Milan will look to get their Serie A campaign back on track when they welcome Sassuolo to the San Siro on Sunday.

Following the 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Lazio on Wednesday, the Rossoneri have failed to pick up a win in their last five games in all competitions and now trail leaders Napoli by 12 points with a host of other teams on their tail as well.

Sassuolo are just a spot above the relegation zone and lost four straight games before picking up a 1-1 draw at Monza last Sunday.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

AC Milan vs Sassuolo date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Sassuolo Date: January 29, 2023 Kick-off: 6:30am ET, 11:30am GMT, 5pm IST Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 1 is showing the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on BT TV.

In India, the Sports18 network has telecast rights for Serie A, with streaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT TV India Sports18 - 1 HD JioCinema

AC Milan team news & squad

Fikayo Tomori's injury in the Lazio loss will see Simon Kjaer continue alongside Pierre Kalulu at centre-back, while Ismael Bennacer's suspension should see Rade Krunic slot in.

Alessandro Florenzi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and goalkeeper Mike Maignan are still out injured.

However, Theo Hernandez and Fode Ballo-Toure are back in training, with Davide Calabria shaking off a calf problem to start at right-back.

Olivier Giroud will start up front as Charles De Ketelaere may be brought in for Brahim Diaz.

AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kalulu, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Mirante, Tatarusanu Defenders Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw Midfielders Adli, Bakayoko, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Vranckx Forwards De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazatic, Leao, Messias, Origi, Rebic

Sassuolo team news & squad

Goalkeeper Andrea Consigli and on-loan Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti are out injured, with Rogerio a doubt due to a shoulder problem.

As such, Agustin Alvarez or Gregoire Defrel should start up front, with Domenico Berardi and Armand Lauriente down the flanks.

Sassuolo possible XI: Pegolo; Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez; Berardi, Traore, Lauriente; Alvarez