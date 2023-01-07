AC Milan vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AC Milan against Roma in Serie A on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan will hope Serie A leaders Napoli drop more points as they look to close the gap when they host Roma at San Siro on Sunday.

The Rossoneri remain five points adrift of top spot after a 2-1 win at Salernitana where Rafael Leao and Sandro Tonali were on target, while Jose Mourinho's men were also the winning side as skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini converted a penalty against Bologna.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

AC Milan vs Roma date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Roma Date: January 8, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Jan 9) Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch AC Milan vs Roma on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between AC Milan and Roma can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT TV.

There is no TV telecast of the game in India but it can be streamed live via JioCinema.

AC Milan team news & squad

First-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan has only gone as far as individual training alongside the injured group of Ante Rebic, Simon Kjaer, Divock Origi, Rade Krunic, Junior Messias and Alessandro Florenzi, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic rehabilitates in Miami.

With Ciprian Tatarusanu in goal, Olivier Giroud continues in attack where Rafael Leao has hit good form lately.

AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Mirante, Tatarusanu Defenders Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Vranckx Forwards De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazatic, Leao

Roma team news & squad

Georginio Wijnaldum will need more time to recover from a long-term problem, while Mady Camara is a doubt after hurting his ankle in training. Hence, it will be up to Paulo Dybala to deliver up front despite suffering from cramp earlier in the week.

Rick Karsdorp won't feature having been ostracised from the squad, with Zeki Celik filling the right flank.

Meanwhile, new signing Ola Solbakken and striker Andrea Belotti are available from the bench.

Roma possible XI: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Pellegrini, Zalewski; Zaniolo, Dybala; Abraham