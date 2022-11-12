AC Milan vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AC Milan look to finish the calendar year second on the Serie A table when they host Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday.

A goalless draw at Cremonese leaves the Rossoneri third but with teams like Juventus, Lazio and Atalanta breathing down their neck with 2022's set of fixtures drawing to an end. Nonetheless, Stefano Pioli is also aiming to close the gap with unbeaten leaders Napoli.

Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina, though 10th in the Italian top flight, are on a five-game winning run in all competitions and have only lost once against Milan in their last 11 meetings.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Fiorentina Date: November 13, 2022 Kick-off: 12pm ET /5pm GMT / 10:30pm IST Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch AC Milan vs Fiorentina on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between AC Milan and Fiorentina can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports18 - 1 SD Voot Select

AC Milan team news and squad

Theo Hernandez and Olivier Giroud return from suspension and should take their place back from Fode Ballo-Toure and Divock Origi, with Rafael Leao also likely to return to the XI after starting on the bench on Tuesday.

Still out injured are goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Sergino Dest, Alexis Saelemaekers, Alessandro Florenzi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic; Junior Messias is reportedly doubtful for Sunday's game.

Possible AC Milan XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Mirante, Tatarusanu Defenders Ballo-Toure, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Tonali, Vranckx Forwards De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazatic, Leao, Messias, Origi, Rebic

Fiorentina team news and squad

Nicolas Gonzalez and Riccardo Sottil join Gaetano Castrovilli in the club's injury list.

Luka Jovic is likely to start ahead of Arthur Cabral in attack, with former Milan duo Riccardo Saponara and Giacomo Bonaventura forming part the midfield.

Possible Fiorentina XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Amrabat, Mandragora; Ikone, Bonaventura, Kouame; Jovic