AC Milan sack Giampaolo four months after appointment

The 52-year-old has been sacked less than two months into the Serie A season, with the Rossoneri sitting in 13th place

have parted ways with head coach Marco Giampaolo just four months after his appointment in the San Siro dugout.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "AC Milan announces that it has relieved Marco Giampaolo of his role as coach of the first team.

"The club intends to thank Marco for the activity carried out so far and wishes him the best professional successes."

Giampaolo took over this summer from Gennaro Gattuso, who departed the club after a season and a half at the helm.

But Giampaolo has lasted significantly less time than his predecessor, seeing his time in Milan end less than two months into the campaign.

AC Milan currently sit 13th in the Serie A table, having won three and lost four of their opening seven matches of their league season.

Giampaolo's last game in charge was a 2-1 win over at the weekend, but that result wasn't enough to save the 52-year-old's job.

That win was preceded by three consecutive defeats, with Milan falling to city rivals before also losing to and .

More to follow...