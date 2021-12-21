AC Milan and Inter have announced that Populous' project has been selected as the two clubs' new stadium.

'The Cathedral' will be designed by Populous' Milan office and will centre around a new district dedicated to sport and leisure that includes 110,000sqm of green area and a carbon-neutral footprint.

The stadium design is inspired two of the most famous buildings in the city, the Duomo di Milano and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele.

“The new San Siro will be the most beautiful stadium in the world for its strong identity and recognisability," said Paolo Scaroni, President of AC Milan. "An attractive arena, accessible and sustainable for the city of Milan that will facilitate the growth of the clubs and their global competitiveness."

Alessandro Antonello, corporate CEO of Inter, added: “The New Stadium of Milan will be in an extra-contemporary green area that can be lived all year round. The new district for sport and leisure and its 50,000sqm park will make San Siro the go-to neighbourhood for sport and entertainment.”

San Siro's history

AC Milan and Inter have played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza since 1926.

With a seating capacity of over 80,000, the stadium is the largest in Italy and has hosted many of football's most important matches.

In June 2019, the two Milan clubs announced their intention to build a new stadium to replace the historic venue.

The current ground will be kept until at least the 2026 Winter Olympics, with the stadium set to host the opening ceremony.

