LAFC sign USMNT World Cup defender Long following Red Bulls departure

LAFC have signed U.S. men's national team defender Aaron Long, who joins the club after being part of the 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Long left New York Red Bulls as free agent

Was part of USMNT squad at World Cup

Centre-back has signed for LAFC

WHAT HAPPENED? Long heads to LA as a free agent, having seen his contract with the New York Red Bulls expire after the 2022 season. The 20-year-old had been with the Red Bulls for seven seasons, earning two All-Star honors and the 2018 MLS Defender of the Year award.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Long didn't see the field in Qatar, but was a vital part of the USMNT defense in qualifying. Ultimately, though, his starting spot was taken by Tim Ream, who was one of the USMNT's standouts at the World Cup.

Prior to joining LAFC, Long reportedly had interest from several other MLS clubs and has also previously drawn interest from the Premier League.

The signing gives LAFC yet another big-name starter, with Long joining a team that already includes the likes of Gareth Bale, Carlos Vela, Giorgio Chiellini, Christian Tello and Kellyn Acosta.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Aaron is among the top central defenders in MLS and the U.S. National Team pool, and we are incredibly excited he has chosen to come to LAFC,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. “We are confident that Aaron’s ability and experience will prove to be an important part of our continued success as a club. I would like to thank his representative, Shaun Higgins, for his help throughout the process. Our supporters and entire organization look forward to welcoming Aaron, his wife Elise, and their family to LA.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

USA Today

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LAFC? After lifting the MLS Cup with a historic win over the Philadelphia Union, LAFC will defend their title this year while also participating in the CONCACAF Champions League. Their first game will be on February 25 at the Rose Bowl as they'll take on the LA Galaxy in a season-opening El Trafico.

As for Long, the defender could be a part of the USMNT's January camp squad after deciding to remain in MLS.