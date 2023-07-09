Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has joined Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a season-long loan deal for the 2023/24 campaign.

Brenden Aaronson joins Union Berlin on season-long loan

Midfielder could not stop Leeds United from getting relegated last season

American international will play in the Champions League in 2023/24

WHAT HAPPENED? Union Berlin have signed Leeds United attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson on a season-long loan deal. The Bundesliga side will play in the Champions League for the first time in the club's history in 2023/24.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old still has four years left on his contract at Leeds, who were relegated from the Premier League last season. He made 40 appearances for the Whites in 2022/23 following his £24.7million (€29m) move from Red Bull Salzburg but struggled to make an impact at the Yorkshire outfit. This move has got the American off their wage bill for the season and he has the chance to test himself against the best in Europe.

Oliver Ruhnert, Union's managing director of men’s professional football, added: "Brenden's commitment has made us very happy, he is a type of player we don't have who will be good for our attacking game. Despite his young age, he already has a lot of international experience and will complement our squad at a high level,"

WHAT THEY SAID?: Aaronson said on the Bundesliga side's website: "Union's path and the success of the last few years did not go unnoticed in either the USA, Austria or England. Somehow, you always heard something about them. A year ago, I wouldn't have believed that I would be here and able to play in the Champions League with Union. I'm looking forward to the year ahead with joy and confidence and want to help us have another successful season."

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Union kick off their league campaign at home to Mainz on 19/20 August, after taking on Astoria Walldorf in the first round of the DFB Cup on August 13. Aaronson, whose younger brother Paxten (19) plays for Eintracht Frankfurt, will hope to feature regularly this season.