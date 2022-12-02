UEFA launch investigation into Juventus over potential Financial Fair Play breach

UEFA has opened an investigation into Juventus over a potential violation of club licensing and Financial Fair Play rules.

Investigation launched by First Chamber of CFCB

Entire Juventus board quit last week

Serie A giants have denied any wrongdoing

WHAT HAPPENED? UEFA has launched a formal investigation into Juventus for potential breaches of their club licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations. European football's governing body announced that the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) First Chamber is looking into alleged claims regarding the Serie A side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The investigation will focus on the alleged financial violations recently made public following the proceedings conducted by the National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange (CONSOB), and the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office. Last week, the entire Juventus board resigned, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved.

WHAT NEXT? In August 2022, the CFCB First Chamber concluded a settlement agreement with Juventus FC. If the club's financial situation is significantly different from that assessed by the CFCB First Chamber at the time of the settlement agreement was concluded, the Serie A side could face legal action, with the possibility of disciplinary measures being imposed.