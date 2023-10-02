Breakout Salzburg star Oscar Gloukh says a move to Barcelona failed to materialize due to them 'remembering him' too late in the transfer process last January

RB Salzburg star Oscar Gloukh has revealed that Barcelona missed out on a chance to sign him in the January 2023 transfer window.

  • Gloukh, a breakout star for Salzburg
  • Reveals Barca interest
  • Wants to join Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? The Israeli international has established himself as a major member of Salzburg's squad over the past ten months, having a 10-goal contribution in all competitions and setting up the club's first Champions League goal this season against Benfica. Gloukh was linked with many elite teams in Europe before deciding to join Salzburg, and the offensive midfielder acknowledged that Barcelona had made an attempt to lure him away from Maccabi Tel Aviv in an interview with Forbes Israel.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Barcelona remembered me when we already had everything closed with Salzburg," Gloukh said about why a move failed to materialise.

"I have been a Madrid fan since I can remember. My biggest dream is to play at the Bernabeu with the Real shirt. It would be the pinnacle for me," he added as he talked about a move to Madrid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Another young playmaker with quality just passed Barcelona by because the youngster wanted to join Real Madrid. Arda Guler rejected the Catalan club's offer of almost £17 million to join Fenerbahce in favour of joining Real Madrid.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Oscar Gloukh, 2023gettyXavi Barcelona 2023-24

WHAT NEXT? Gloukh and RB Salzburg will be in action on Tuesday, October 3 in the Champions League against Real Sociedad.

