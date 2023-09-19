Agent Gabriel Jesus! Arsenal striker reveals how he helped Gunners sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has revealed the talks he had with Oleksandr Zinchenko prior to their departures from Manchester City.

Jesus signs for Arsenal

Persuades Zinchenko to also join

Arsenal qualify for Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who made the switch from the Etihad Stadium to North London in 2022, has revealed how he helped persuade his former City team-mate Oleksandr Zinchenko to join the Gunners during the same transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Edu just text me and said they were going to Zinny's house, if I want to come to join them to talk with Zin and then I come by plane. So I say 'OK.' I went there and talked with him. He was surprised," he told reporters.

"If I helped a little bit he took the decision to come, I am happy because I like him as a player, as a person. I treat him as a brother and I am very happy he came. He is playing good, playing every time and more than this is very happy so I'm happy for him.

"I just said 'Zina, you have to take a decision like I did and I am happy with this.' He was a little bit 'I don't know, I need to talk with my wife first' but he took the decision [to come]. I think if you ask him, it was the right decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new Arsenal duo would go on to play a major role in Arsenal's push for the Premier League title in 2022-23, but would ultimately fall short as Pep Guardiola's side went on to secure the treble. Between them in their first season they would record 12 goals and a further eight assists, as Arsenal secured Champions League football for the first time since 2016/17.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side will kickstart their 2023-24 Champions League campaign with a tough clash against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, as the Gunners embark on the first fixture within Group B, which will also see them face Sevilla and RC Lens.