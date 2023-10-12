Everton chairman Bill Kenwright recovering at home after undergoing surgery for liver cancer

Everton have released an update on the health of chairman Bill Kenwright after being diagnosed with liver cancer earlier in the year.

Kenwright is recovering at home after undergoing major surgery several weeks ago.

The 78-year-old was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his liver back in August and has since undergone a procedure to remove it.

The surgery was said to have been a success, although subsequent issues meant he spent a period of time in intensive care.

A statement from the club offered an update on the club's chairman.

"The procedure was completely successful, but complications during surgery necessitated a prolonged period in an intensive care unit.

"Mr Kenwright is now out of intensive care and has left hospital. He has returned home to continue his recovery which is expected to be lengthy, but complete.

"Right up until the day of the procedure the Chairman had continued to carry out all his club duties, working hard alongside Mr Moshiri to facilitate the proposed takeover by 777 Partners and supporting Kevin Thelwell with the Club's summer transfer activity.

"Mr Kenwright has always been fiercely protective of his private life and is grateful that his privacy has been respected during this difficult time. He hopes this will continue following this update."