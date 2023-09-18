Lotte Wubben-Moy withdraws from Lionesses camp due to injury as Lucy Parker takes her spot

Arsenal star Lotte Wubben-Moy has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury, with Aston Villa's Lucy Parker taking her place.

Wubben-Moy out of Lionesses squad

Parker called up as replacement

England face Scotland and Netherlands in Nations League

WHAT HAPPENED? England will take on Scotland and the Netherlands in the UEFA Women's Nations League without Arsenal defender Wubben-Moy, who was part of the Lionesses squad that reached the World Cup final last month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aston Villa defender Parker will take her place, having received her first senior call-up earlier this year. The 24-year-old was not included in Sarina Wiegman's World Cup squad. England will also be without Bethany England and Keira Walsh due to injury, while Alessia Russo will join up with the squad on Wednesday.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND?: Parker will hope to make her senior debut when England kick off their Nations League campaign against Scotland at the Stadium of Light on Friday. It will be the Lionesses' first match since the World Cup final defeat to Spain last month. Four days later they will face the Netherlands in Utrecht.