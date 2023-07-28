David Beckham says plans to create an Inter Miami women's team were inspired by his daughter Harper.

WHAT HAPPENED? Beckham helped form Inter Miami in 2018 and the American side played their first MLS game in March 2020. Now, the 48-year-old co-owner of the club has set his sights on creating a women's team, and has discussed the idea with fellow co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas. And it seems his daughter Harper, 12, is part of the inspiration for going down this path.

WHAT THEY SAID: Beckham told The Athletic: "I've always talked — and me, Jorge and Jose have always talked — about having a women's team within the club (at Inter Miami).

"It's something we've spoken about from day one, actually. To bring a women's team into our club would be something we are definitely going to do. Having a daughter of my own, I want her to be inspired by something every single day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is a significant amount of focus on women's football at present, particularly as the Women's World Cup is taking place in Australia and New Zealand. A total of 12 women's teams compete in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States, with half of those currently being affiliated with a men's side.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Further NWSL expansion is expected in 2026 and Inter Miami won't be the only organisation vying for a women's franchise. The United Soccer League, hoping to launch in 2024, is another option for Beckham and Co.