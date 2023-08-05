Blow for Chelsea! New signing Christopher Nkunku expected to miss Premier League opener against Liverpool due to injury

Christopher Nkunku is expected to miss Chelsea's Premier League season opener against Liverpool due to a knee injury.

£52million ($66.2m) suffers pre-season injury

Set to miss Chelsea's match against Liverpool

Frenchman out for weeks rather than months

WHAT HAPPENED? Nkunku limped off in the 22nd minute of Chelsea's final pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago following a challenge from Mats Hummels on Thursday, August 3. Now, The Standard claims the 25-year-old has avoided a long spell on the sidelines, and will not be placed on the long-term injured list. However, he will miss the Blues' Premier League clash against Liverpool on August 13.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward, who joined from RB Leipzig earlier this summer, has impressed during the west London club's pre-season campaign but his injury is a blow to Chelsea's frontline. This setback leaves the Blues with Nicolas Jackson as their main attacking option, with Armando Broja recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee, while Romelu Lukaku faces an uncertain future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues scored just 38 goals in 38 matches last season, so they need all the firepower they can get to have a better campaign under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

WHAT NEXT? Nkunku will have a spell on the sidelines before trying to get fit as soon as possible as the Premier League season gets underway.