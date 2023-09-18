Revealed: Bernardo Silva's new Man City contract contains ridiculously low release clause with possibility of PSG or Barcelona transfer still alive

- Contract has £50m ($61.8m) release clause
- City star signed new deal until 2026
- Barcelona and PSG heavily linked with attacker
WHAT HAPPENED? Bernardo Silva penned a one-year contract extension at City last month, committing his future to the club until 2026. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the attacker's new deal includes a £50 million ($61.8m) release clause that can be activated from next summer.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bernardo has been keen on a move away from City in each of the last three summer transfer windows, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain the two clubs linked with him. The treble-winners convinced the 29-year-old to stay, but their compromise was to include a clause that would make it much easier for Barca or PSG to lure him away.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR BERNARDO? The Treble winners and Silva return to the pitch Tuesday when they take on Crvena Zvezda in their opening UEFA Champions League match.