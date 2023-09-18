Revealed: Bernardo Silva's new Man City contract contains ridiculously low release clause with possibility of PSG or Barcelona transfer still alive

Bernardo Silva's new contract at Manchester City has Barcelona and PSG still hoping to sign him thanks to a cheap release clause.

Contract has £50m ($61.8m) release clause

City star signed new deal until 2026

Barcelona and PSG heavily linked with attacker

WHAT HAPPENED? Bernardo Silva penned a one-year contract extension at City last month, committing his future to the club until 2026. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the attacker's new deal includes a £50 million ($61.8m) release clause that can be activated from next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bernardo has been keen on a move away from City in each of the last three summer transfer windows, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain the two clubs linked with him. The treble-winners convinced the 29-year-old to stay, but their compromise was to include a clause that would make it much easier for Barca or PSG to lure him away.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BERNARDO? The Treble winners and Silva return to the pitch Tuesday when they take on Crvena Zvezda in their opening UEFA Champions League match.