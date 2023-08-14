Barcelona left fuming! Ball spent more than 60 MINUTES out of play in fractious opening La Liga draw with Getafe

The ball spent more than an hour out of play in Barcelona's fractious draw with Getafe, leaving the Blaugrana fuming.

Barcelona furious with Getafe time-wasting

Ball in play for less than half of 0-0 draw

Raphina sent off after losing cool

WHAT HAPPENED? Aside from their own flat performance, Barca were particularly annoyed by the amount of time the ball was out of play, and the failure of referee Cesar Soto Grado to clamp down on it. As reported by Mundo Deportivo, of the 116 minutes that were played with a total of 26 minutes of injury-time added on, the ball was out of play for 60 minutes and 43 seconds - over half the game. Remarkably, the ball was in play for just five minutes and 25 seconds of the 15 minutes and 25 seconds of second-half injury-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona began their league title defence with a frustrating 0-0 draw away at Getafe. The match was a bad-tempered affair, with the hosts winding up their illustrious visitors with rough tackles and provocation.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Getafe are infamous for getting under the skin of their opponents, yet former Leeds winger Raphinha lost his cool and was sent off for a flailing elbow just before half-time. Xavi was left incandescent with rage after full-time, calling the officiating 'an embarrassment'.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA?: Barcelona will look to kick-start their campaign when they face Cadiz on Sunday. As for the combatting of time-wasting in La Liga, who knows what will happen.