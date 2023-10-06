'Best stadium in the world' - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals where he wants 2030 World Cup final played after Spain, Portugal & Morocco are handed joint hosting rights

The 2030 World Cup final should be held in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, according to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

World Cup 2030 set for three continents

Morocco or Spain to host final

Ancelotti wants final at Bernabeu

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will host the first round of matches while Morocco, Portugal, and Spain will host the remainder of the tournament. The maximum number of venues permitted by FIFA is 18, therefore Morocco and/or Spain will have to give up one or two of their planned venues. Portugal will have three venues, Spain had intended on having 11, and Morocco has stated they want six locations. Faouzi Lekjaa, the president of the Moroccan Football Federation, also stated that he wanted the final to be held in Casablanca, which raised plenty of questions. Spain and Morocco are expected to compete fiercely for the top event.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The World Cup final has to be in Madrid, because it’s the capital of Spain, and in the Bernabeu because it will be the best stadium in the world," said Ancelotti said in the pre-match press conference at Valdebebas ahead of the clash against Osasuna.

"I think it’s very good for Spanish football and for this country. The happiness of this news isn’t going to be affected by some games being played in South America, Portugal or Morocco, it’s very good news."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Florentino Perez undoubtedly appreciated that reaction. When Camp Nou's renovations are complete in 2026, it will be able to accommodate around 15,000 more spectators than the Bernabeu, while Casablanca plans to construct the Grand Stade du Casablanca, which would have a capacity of 93,000 or slightly under 10,000 more than the Bernabeu.

WHAT NEXT? The planning for the venues will still take some more time, however, Bernabeu will remain the favourite to host the final despite Camp Nou and the under development, Grand Stade du Casablanca being bigger and more up to date.