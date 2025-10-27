How to watch today’s Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled to battle against the Orlando Magic to start the thrilling NBA game on October 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Orlando Magic score 110 points per game, while the Philadelphia 76ers average 121 points per game. Philadelphia pulls down 40 rebounds per game, while the Magic pulls down 48.

The 76ers have 26 assists per game, compared to Orlando's 18.7 assists per game. The Magic are marginally better in blocks (5 compared to the 76ers' 4.5) and in steals (7.7 compared to the 76ers' 6.5).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The Philadelphia 76ers will square off against the Orlando Magic in an epic NBA game on October 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date October 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey has been shooting 85.0% from the free-throw line and 45.5% from the field, scoring 34.0 points on average per game.

Andre Drummond pulls down 7.0 rebounds a game, which includes 4.0 defensive rebounds and 3.0 offensive rebounds.

VJ Edgecombe shoots an effective 46.3% and averages 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Paul George Knee injury Day-to-Day PF, Trendon Watford Hamstring injury Day-to-Day

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner has been shooting 53.1% from the field and 75.0% from the free-throw line, averaging 22.7 points per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 9.7 rebounds per game, which includes 5.3 defensive and 4.3 offensive rebounds.

Desmond Bane has contributed 3.7 assists on average per game, 3.7 turnovers in 32.3 minutes of action per game.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Moritz Wagner Knee injury Day-to-Day PG, Jalen Suggs Knee injury Day-to-Day

Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic head-to-head record

The Orlando Magic have won four of their previous five encounters with the Philadelphia 76ers, giving them the advantage in recent games. On October 11, 2025, they dominated the 76ers 128-98, demonstrating their offensive depth in their most dominant performance to date.

The Magic have often dominated the tempo and defense in this series, with the 76ers' only victory coming on December 7, 2024, when they defeated them 102-94.

Orlando has the potential to defeat Philadelphia in this forthcoming game if it maintains their effective scoring and potent rebounding presence.

Date Results Oct 11, 2025 Magic 128-98 76ers Jan 13, 2025 Magic 104-99 76ers Dec 07, 2024 76ers 102-94 Magic Dec 05, 2024 Magic 106-102 76ers Nov 16, 2024 Magic 98-86 76ers

