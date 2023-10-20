This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

MLS Cup 2023 playoffs bracket: Teams, fixtures, results & complete guide

Aditya Gokhale
Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati@Getty
GOAL breaks down who's in the running to lift the MLS Cup on December 9.

As it stands, seven of the nine teams in the Eastern Conference have been confirmed heading into the final game week. In the Western Conference, there have been six confirmations so far with the bottom three spots open for capture.

A total of 18 teams will vie for MLS Cup, with several booking their spots in the postseason at the last possible moment. But, as we all know, it's anyone's game at this time of year as everyone has a chance to lift MLS' ultimate prize.

Here's a closer look at the MLS playoff schedule, format and bracket as the quest for MLS Cup begins.

What is the MLS playoff format?

The MLS playoffs feature a total of 18 teams, seven from both the Eastern and Western Conferences directly qualify for Round One of the playoffs. While the bottom two of both conferences will play against each other in a single elimination Wild Card Playoff. Round One will be a best-of-three clash where Seed 1 will play Seed 8 and so on for the other seeds.

The winners of the Round One contest will advance to the Conference Semifinals, which will be a single-legged affair with the higher seed hosting the game. The same will be the format for the Conference Final and the MLS Cup Final.

Which teams qualified for the MLS playoffs?

Place

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

1

FC Cincinnati

St. Louis City

2

Orlando City

LAFC

3

Philadelphia Union

Seattle Sounders

4

Columbus Crew

Houston Dynamo

5

New England Revolution

Real Salt Lake

6

Atlanta United

Vancouver Whitecaps

7

Nashville FC

TBC
8TBCTBC
9TBCTBC

When is the MLS Cup final?

The MLS Cup final is scheduled for December 9.

Hosting rights will go to whichever team had the best regular season finish, with FC Cincinnati in the best spot to host after claiming the Supporters' Shield. As a result, the club would host the MLS Cup, should they make it that far.

What channels will the MLS Cup playoffs be on?

Thanks to the deal struck between tech conglomerate Apple and MLS at the start of the season, Apple TV has had the rights to telecast matches in MLS and MLS Next Pro, as well as the Leagues Cup. The same will be the case for the MLS Cup Playoffs.

MLS Playoff schedule

Wild Card Playoff

Date

Match

Time

TV Channel

October 25

Eastern Conference: SEED 8 vs SEED 9

TBC

Apple TV

October 26

Western Conference: SEED 8 vs SEED 9

TBC

Apple TV

Round One (Eastern Conference)

Date (Match 1/2/3)

Match

Time

TV Channel

TBC

FC Cincinnati vs Wild Card

TBC

Apple TV

TBC

Seed 4 vs Seed 5

TBC

Apple TV

TBC

Seed 3 vs Seed 6

TBC

Apple TV

TBC

Orlando City vs Seed 7

TBC

Apple TV

Round One (Western Conference)

Date (Match 1/2/3)

Match

Time

TV Channel

TBC

St Louis City vs Wild Card

TBC

Apple TV

TBC

Seed 4 vs Seed 5

TBC

Apple TV

TBC

Seed 3 vs Seed 6

TBC

Apple TV

TBC

Seed 2 vs Seed 7

TBC

Apple TV

Conference Semifinals

Date

Match

Time

TV Channel

TBC

TBC vs TBC (Eastern Conference)

TBC

Apple TV

TBC

TBC vs TBC (Eastern Conference)

TBC

Apple TV

TBC

TBC vs TBC (Western Conference)

TBC

Apple TV

TBC

TBC vs TBC (Western Conference)

TBC

Apple TV

Conference Final

DATE

Match

TIME

TV Channel

December 2

TBC vs TBC (Eastern Conference)

TBC

Apple TV

December 2

TBC vs TBC (Western Conference)

TBC

Apple TV

MLS Cup

Date

Match

Time

TV CHANNEL

November 5

TBC vs TBC

TBC

Apple TV

Where to watch the MLS Cup playoffs on TV & stream live

The MLS Cup playoff games will be available to stream live exclusively worldwide on Apple TV, with the MLS Seasons Pass.

Find out more here.

