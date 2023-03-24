197 caps and counting! Cristiano Ronaldo ‘proud’ to have broken another record on ‘special’ night for Portugal superstar

- All-time great sets most-capped record
- Already boasts most international goals
- Showing no sign of slowing down at 38
WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has grown accustomed to rewriting the history books down the years, with another entry added to his remarkable sporting fairytale on Thursday when turning out for his country in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Lichtenstein. Rather inevitably, the 38-year was among the goals in a convincing 4-0 win – with the all-time great helping himself to a brace. He now boasts 120 efforts for Portugal – a record haul – and has made more appearances than anybody else in men’s international football.
WHAT THEY SAID: Ronaldo posted on social media after passing another notable personal landmark: “Such good feelings about playing again and scoring for our national team and in a special stadium for me. Proud to be the most-capped player ever.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo’s latest outing came at Estadio Jose Alvalade – the home of Portuguese giants Sporting and the springboard off which the legendary forward propelled himself to unimaginable heights when taking the first tentative steps in what has become a quite stunning career.|
WHAT NEXT? There promises to be more caps and goals for Ronaldo to collect heading forward, as he helps to guide Portugal towards another European Championship, while he has also been showing no sign of slowing down at club level after linking up with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr on the back of his release by Manchester United.